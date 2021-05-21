newsbreak-logo
GA farmers donate 70K+ jars of peanut butter

By Dave Miller WALB
Cover picture for the articleTIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As peanut season gets underway, Georgia’s 4,500 peanut farmers are donating an additional 50,400 jars of peanut butter to several food banks. A donation of 20,160 jars of peanut butter have already been distributed to the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Second Harvest of South Georgia in March. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Golden Harvest Food Bank, and Middle Georgia Community Food Bank are next to get the peanut butter.

