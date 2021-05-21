newsbreak-logo
George Floyd’s memory honored with scholarship at historically Black college in NC

By Simone Jasper
Island Packet Online
 3 days ago

A scholarship bearing the name of George Floyd will help educate students at a historically Black university in North Carolina. Bridgett Floyd, sister of the man who died last year in Minneapolis police custody, presented a $25,000 check to Fayetteville State University on Friday morning. The HBCU has an enrollment of more than 6,000, and its campus is roughly 10 miles southeast of the Fort Bragg military base.

