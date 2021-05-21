"So what if I got fillers?" Jessi claps back at the malicious commenters who criticized her for getting plastic surgery

Nothing compares to a mother’s embrace. Mothers work tirelessly to care for their children. They work hard to make a way out of no way, whether it’s mentally, physically, or spiritually, and some of them do it alone. Yesterday was Mother’s Day, which is a day where people show their appreciation for the important mothers in their lives by allowing them to kick their feet up, relax, and feel appreciated. Unfortunately, Masika Kalysha, a former “Love and Hip Hop” star, was not one of them. She wrote in a tweet that she felt undervalued and unappreciated by the people in her life.