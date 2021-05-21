"So what if I got fillers?" Jessi claps back at the malicious commenters who criticized her for getting plastic surgery
Jessi recently clapped back at the malicious commenters on the May 20 broadcast of KBS2 variety talk show 'The Joy of Conversation 3.'. On this day, Jessi appeared as a special guest and talked about her journey and difficulties in rising to the top to gain much recognition and popularity. Jessi also openly talked about how the talk of plastic surgery is prohibited on the broadcast.www.allkpop.com