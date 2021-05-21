Titans Season 3 Cast Video Confirms HBO Max Series Return This August

HBO Max is the new home of DC's live-action and animated shows, and that includes Titans. Titans will debut season 3 on the streaming service, and now we know when, as the cast took some time during filming to film a fun video where they teased what is in store for the season and revealed that season 3 will hit HBO Max in August of this year. We don't have a specific date yet in August, but I'm sure we'll get one soon. In the meantime, you can check out the full video below, which features all of the old favorites and some of the new faces joining the cast for season 3, and you can check out what they had to say about what's next for Titans below as well.