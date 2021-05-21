newsbreak-logo
Titans Season 3 Cast Video Confirms HBO Max Series Return This August

Cover picture for the articleIt would appear that the long journey we've taken with director and DoP Boris Mojsovski is soon coming to an end, which is bittersweet for us but fantastic news for fans who've been waiting patiently for the third season of (now) HBO Max's Titans. Bittersweet for us because it's been both fun and educational as Mojsovski took fans behind the scenes to update them on how it was all coming together- and sharing some on-set looks at Curran Walters, Anna Diop, and Brenton Thwaites, and others along the way. But our loss is a whole lot of fans' gains, with the streaming service announcing on Friday that the live-action DC Comics adaptation is set to return this August- well, it's probably better hearing it from the cast themselves.

