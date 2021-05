Mark Ruffalo and Ava DuVernay are among the Hollywood stars to praise NBC for its decision to no longer air the Golden Globes.On Monday (10 May), it was announced that the TV network would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes awards ceremony, following months of criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for a lack of diversity amongst its members.Among these were reports that there were no Black journalists among the 87 voting members.In a statement, NBC said that while they “believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform”, that “change of this magnitude takes time and work”. They...