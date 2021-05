WEST FARGO — Red River Valley Speedway roared back to life on Friday night as fans packed the stands to watch 94 race teams battling on the speedway’s 52nd season opener. Sprint cars made their return to the weekly schedule on Friday night for the first time since 2005. The speedway is bringing in the IMCA-sanctioned sprint cars and starting the class from scratch. A small, yet talented field of drivers made up the grid for the main event with West Fargo’s Ty Hanten claiming the win.