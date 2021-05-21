newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

Collins Branch to offer contactless holds pickup service

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cambridge Public Library announced the introduction of contactless holds pickup service at the Collins Branch beginning June 7. When the service begins, patrons will be able to pick up requested materials including holds, remote printing documents, tax forms, Takeout Technology and STEAM kits at the Collins branch during holds pickup hours. Patrons may request to pick up requested materials at the Collins by selecting Cambridge/Collins as their pickup location. Contactless holds pickup service at Collins will take place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Cambridge, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Inc#Collins Branch#Takeout Technology#Cambridge Collins#The Main Library#Valente Branches#Pickup Hours#Remote Printing Documents#Central Square#Patrons#Requested Materials#Regular Hours#Steam#Tax Forms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StateWicked Local

OP-ED: Cambridge councilors write in support of 2072 Mass. Ave. affordable housing project

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, Vice Mayor Alanna Mallon, Councilor Denise Simmons and Councilor Marc McGovern. On May 20, the Board of Zoning (BZA) will hold a second meeting to discuss the 100% affordable housing proposal for 2072 Massachusetts Ave. If approved, this building will create 48, 100% affordable homes, approximately 70% of which will be two and three bedrooms, just blocks from public transit.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Chelsea, MABoston Globe

A solution for hunger takes shape in Chelsea and Cambridge

In these pandemic times, guaranteed income has been called a “financial vaccine.” Indeed, there may be no stronger type of policy inoculation right now against food insecurity and hardship than cash transfers, no strings attached. Call it universal income, call it financial assistance, call it whatever you want, but there are strong signs that distributing more cash aid to low-income families works.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge Around Town

Wee Are Every Good Thing: Celebrating and Affirming Our BIPOC Children: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 20. To register: https://cambridgepl.libcal.com/event/7693512. This workshop is led by children’s book author Francie Latour, whose picture book “Auntie Luce's Talking Paintings” tells an inter-generational tale of culture, community and identity through a Haitian American girl and her beloved aunt, an artist who lives in Haiti. Offered in collaboration with Wee the People, the program takes a deep dive into the world of powerful, affirming and beautifully illustrated children's books by BIPOC authors and illustrators. Geared for audiences of color, this workshop will hold space for parents, caregivers, educators, artists, activists, clergy, clinicians, and others to share experiences as we explore a wide range of characters and themes in children's books.
Cambridge, MAcctvcambridge.org

Cambridge Recognizes May as APII Heritage Month

A May 10 City Council Resolution declared May as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in Cambridge. This Resolution not only highlights the importance of celebrating the rich history, achievements and contributions of the AAPI community, but it also raises awareness about the uptick in anti-AAPI hate over the past year and the importance of standing in solidarity with our AAPI community.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge mayor, library partner for Virtual Story Time with the Mayor

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui partnered with Cambridge Public Library to host Virtual Story Time with the Mayor to read some of her favorite books to the youngest Cantabrigians from January through May. Parents and caregivers were encouraged to join their children in listening to stories such as “Hair Love” by Matthew...
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge Second Chance Program helps secure housing

The Cambridge Police Department and the Cambridge Community Court announced a new initiative specifically designed to support long-term, unhoused residents who have not been able to secure housing due to their criminal records. Through the Cambridge Second Chance Program, members of the Cambridge Police Department’s Clinical Support Unit work with...
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge rescinds Amended Temporary Emergency Construction Order

The city of Cambridge announced that it has rescinded its Amended Temporary Emergency Construction Order issued June 22, 2020. As of May 10, all construction in the city shall comply with the City of Cambridge Face Coverings Order, all applicable Commonwealth Mandatory Safety Standards for Workplaces, and the protocols for Sectors Not Otherwise Addressed.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge library to virtually host author Hoa Nguyen

Cambridge Public Library announced that Hoa Nguyen, author of the poetry collection, “A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure,” will be hosted by the library at 6 p.m. May 26 to celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The event is co-sponsored by the Office of Mayor Sumbul...
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge resident awarded scholarship from Massachusetts Society of CPAs

COURTESY OF MASSACHUSETTS SOCIETY OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS. The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants announced that Priya Sheth, of Cambridge, was awarded the Past Chairmen Scholarship from the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation. Sheth, a student at UMass Boston, was one of 32 students selected to receive a scholarship from the...