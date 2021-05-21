Kevin Feige Teases Multiple Versions of Loki in the Disney+ Series

With only more than two weeks left to go before the highly-anticipated debut of Loki, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and head writer Michael Waldron along with lead star Tom Hiddleston have revealed some new details about the upcoming Disney+ series. In a recent interview with EW, Feige confirmed that the studio’s third MCU series will also get to explore the multiverse as it will deal with time and reality, teasing fans that they should expect to see multiple versions of Hiddleston’s God of Mischief.