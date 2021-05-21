newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Kevin Feige Teases Multiple Versions of Loki in the Disney+ Series

By Maggie Dela Paz
Coming Soon!
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only more than two weeks left to go before the highly-anticipated debut of Loki, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and head writer Michael Waldron along with lead star Tom Hiddleston have revealed some new details about the upcoming Disney+ series. In a recent interview with EW, Feige confirmed that the studio’s third MCU series will also get to explore the multiverse as it will deal with time and reality, teasing fans that they should expect to see multiple versions of Hiddleston’s God of Mischief.

www.comingsoon.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Sasha Lane
Person
Cailey Fleming
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Sam Raimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rick And Morty#Teases#Avengers#Loki Marvel Studios#Kid Loki#Wandavision#Tva#Golden Globe#Tesseract#Lovecraft Country#American Honey#Multiple Versions#Teasing Fans#Star#Adventures#Ew#Madness#Iron Man#Fun#Endgame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
TV SeriesComing Soon!

New Loki Poster: The Countdown Begins For Disney+’s New MCU Series

Marvel Studios has released a brand new poster for Disney+’s Loki, signaling that the four-week countdown for the Tom Hiddleston-led MCU series’ long-awaited debut has finally begun. Unlike previously released posters, this new Loki poster, which you check out below, now features the God of Mischief being accompanied by the other cast members including Owen Wilson’s Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15.
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

‘Loki’ Director Reveals Marvel Series Was Inspired By ‘Teletubbies’

Loki director Kate Herron recently shared that Teletubbies served as one of the major influences on the Disney Plus series. Marvel Studios continues to push the comic book genre into new directions. While The Falcon and The Winter Solider was like a traditional Marvel movie, WandaVision was groundbreaking since the series played out like a sitcom for most of its episodes. Loki is the next series coming to Disney Plus, and the creative team shared that the show was inspired by Blade Runner, Brazil, and Teletubbies.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

'Loki' Moves Up Premiere Date, Will Release Weekly Episodes on Wednesdays

Wednesdays are the new Fridays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Loki” star Tom Hiddleston announced that his Disney Plus series is moving up its release date two days to Wednesday, June 9. The weekly episodes of “Loki” will release on Wednesdays instead of the usual Friday schedule that fellow Marvel shows “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” followed.
TV SeriesEmpire

Tom Hiddleston Announces Loki Will Premiere On Wednesdays In June

Though Disney+ has mostly kept to a Friday release date for many of its big shows, particularly those from Marvel and Lucasfilm. But trust the God Of Mischief to mix things up, as Loki himself – or rather, Tom Hiddleston – has announced in a new video that the Loki series will actually premiere on Wednesday, June 11.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

God Of Mischief Works Magic As Loki Debuts On Disney+ Earlier On 9 June

In the spirit of the trickster god, Loki is coming to Disney+ earlier than previously announced. Initially scheduled to release on 11 June, the series starring Tom Hiddleston is moving two days earlier and is releasing on 9 June instead. The announcement was made in a video uploaded to Marvel’s...
TV Seriesvaleurmagazine.com

LOKI – THE GOD OF MISCHIEF RETURNS ON DISNEY+

Although, or because, he allies himself again and again with the evil forces, and even if he can’t leave it to outsmart his brother, he is one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Universe: Loki. TOM HIDDLESTON PRESENTS A NEW TRAILER. Of course, the success of the cheeky...
TV Seriesstarlocalmedia.com

Tom Hiddleston's Loki series to premiere two days earlier than planned

‘Loki’ will now premiere two days earlier than planned on June 9. The upcoming Disney Plus series – which follows Tom Hiddleston as the villainous brother of Thor – was supposed to debut on the streaming service on Friday, June 11, but it has now been revealed the show will instead air on Wednesdays, bringing the debut date forward by two days.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

‘Loki’ Moves to Wednesdays on Disney Plus

Disney+ has staked out Fridays as its day for new weekly content. Unlike some of its competitors that tend to release new films and shows every single day, Disney+ has pretty much stuck to that same one day. From The Mandalorian to WandaVision to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, they’ve all been weekly premieres on Fridays.
TV SeriesPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Loki Is ‘Doing Great’ In New Disney Plus Trailer

In advance of Loki, which debuts on Disney+ this June, Marvel has shared a preview clip that shows the God of Mischief doing his best to fit in at the Time Variance Authority. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) does his best to change his ways, but deep down, he’s still the same insubordinate, stubborn, and unpredictable character we know and love. Oh, and don’t forget arrogant.