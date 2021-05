Smaller Canadian cannabis companies have often been ignored this year while the bigger ones like Aphria, Tilray, and Canopy Growth are grabbing all the attention. Aphria and Tilray's mega-merger, which closed this month, was the highlight of the industry at the start of 2021. Meanwhile, Canopy Growth is working hard to lead the market for cannabis beverages, a new form of recreational cannabis derivatives that Canada legalized in October 2019 as part of "Cannabis 2.0."