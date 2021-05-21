George Floyd’s memory honored with scholarship at historically Black college in NC

A field of more than 200 flags off McPherson Church Road was set up to honor Fayetteville's police officers for National Police Week. The "Field of Blue" is an idea that the Fayetteville Police Foundation came up with to honor officers and civilians, Cindy McCormic, the group's executive director, said. Each flag represents an officer or non-sworn employee within the Fayetteville Police Department sponsored by a parent, spouse, community member or friends.