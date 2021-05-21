newsbreak-logo
Glenn Close Shares Why She's Never Had A Successful Relationship

By Shana Aborn
The List
The List
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Glenn Close's successes could fill a book: starring roles "Fatal Attraction," "The Big Chill," and "Hillbilly Elegy," multiple Tony-winning Broadway performances, and TV roles ranging from a lawyer on "Damages" to Homer Simpson's mother on "The Simpsons." Few would guess that the accomplished actress has struggled with mental health issues for decades. Thanks to the efforts of another famous name with his own troubled past, Close is opening up about her ordeal and her journey to heal.

Moviesimdb.com

Glenn Close Wants to Play Cruella Again, Maybe on an Adventure in the New York Sewers

Cruella de Vil, kidnapper of dogs, queen of the sewers. At least, that’s Glenn Close‘s pitch for a 101 Dalmatians sequel starring her Cruella, which the Oscar-nominated actress recently said she would be happy to reprise. You know, when we’re done with Emma Stone’s cool punk-rock Cruella. Was there any live-action villain more fabulous than Glenn Close’s […]
CelebritiesParsons Sun

Glenn Close hates being branded a 'loser' despite Oscar snub

Glenn Close hates being branded a "loser" because she hasn't won an Oscar yet. The 'Fatal Attraction' star has been nominated for eight Academy Awards across her whole career and whilst she has yet to win one, she finds it frustrating when people say she has lost because she just feels lucky to be nominated.
Celebritiesoprahdaily.com

Glenn Close and Lady Gaga Get Emotional in The Me You Can't See Trailer

Oprah and Prince Harry have teamed up for a powerful five-part series on mental health, The Me You Can't See, which begins streaming on AppleTV+ on Friday, May 21. The show's first official trailer introduces the figures featured in the series, a blend of both recognizable names and civilians. Each of the cast members is introduced by their first name, perhaps to underline the universality of mental health: It affects all of us, whether we're celebrities or not. In the show, we'll hear from Lady Gaga (credited with her first name, Stefani, in the series); acclaimed actress Glenn Close; basketball player DeMar DeRozan; Chopped champion and chef Rashad Armstead; poet Hussain Manawar; US boxer Jimmy Fuchs; actor Zak Williams, Robin Williams's son, and many more people brave enough to share their stories.
Mental HealthPosted by
Page Six

Glenn Close says she’s ‘psychologically traumatized’ after cult upbringing

Glenn Close said in an emotional new interview that she is “psychologically traumatized” after growing up in a conservative religious cult called Moral Re-Armament. “It’s astounding that something you go through at such a young stage in your life still has such a potential to be destructive,” the “Wife” star, 74, said in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s AppleTV+ mental health docuseries, “The Me You Can’t See,” which premiered Thursday.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Glenn Close speaks about ‘childhood trauma’ she experienced in a cult

Glenn Close is sharing more terrible memories from her time in a cult as a child. “It’s astounding that something you went through at such an early stage of your life still has such a potential to be destructive,” Close said on the Apple TV+ series “The Me You Can’t See.” “I think that’s childhood trauma. I am psychologically traumatized.”
MoviesETOnline.com

Inside Mila Kunis and Glenn Close's True-Life Addiction Drama 'Four Good Days' (Exclusive)

"Well, it was a little exciting," Libby Alexander says of being portrayed by Glenn Close in a film about her life. "Even though the story is not the story that you would want your life portrayed as. But we do want the story portrayed, because recovery happens. And it was exciting to see Glenn Close playing me. I never thought that would happen in my whole entire life."
CelebritiesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Get a New Glimpse of Archie Playing With Prince Harry — Plus His Sweet Connection With Grandma Diana

Prince Harry is opening up about his struggles with mental health once again in a documentary series released today. Although the candid conversations he has with Oprah Winfrey throughout the episodes can be heavy, there is one bright spot that shines through: The love he has for his family with Meghan Markle, little Archie, and the new baby girl on the way. In fact, Harry gave us all an adorable new glimpse of his son — and we even get to hear Archie’s precious voice!
CelebritiesPopculture

Glenn Close's Cult Admission to Oprah Winfrey is Jaw Dropping

Glenn Close discussed being raised in a "cult" with Oprah Winfrey as part of Apple TV+'s new series from Prince Harry and Winfrey, The Me You Can't See. The Oscar-nominated actress emotionally discussed her childhood trauma stemming from her childhood in the conservative religious group Moral Re-Armament and its effect on her mental health.
CelebritiesShowbiz411

Glenn Close, Classy as Ever, Responds to No Oscar Win After 8 Noms: “First of all, I don’t think I’m a loser”

Classy, classy, classy Glenn Close is a WINNER. She’s won 8 Oscar nominations. And she tells the AP, “I don’t think I’m a loser.”. Glenn will get her Oscar and maybe more than one. And it doesn’t matter. She’s got it right. I do think she’s got to make her “Sunset Boulevard” musical film. Singing “As If We Never Said Goodbye” will win her dozens of awards. On Broadway she got standing ovations every night in the middle of the show. (She also has THREE Tony Awards! That ain’t chopped liver!)
Celebritiesfox5ny.com

Don't call Glenn Close a loser

Glenn Close responds to headlines that focused on her losses at the Academy Awards. Close has been nominated for eight Oscars but never won. (By The Associated Press)