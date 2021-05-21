The Latest Tiger King Drama Is Raising Eyebrows

newsbreak-logo
For those of us who became obsessed with the Netflix hit docuseries "Tiger King" when it first hit our feeds during the early twilight of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, you probably had an inkling the mess was not over after the final credits rolled. Whether it's the titular character, Joe Exotic, and his repeated attempts to appeal his 22-year sentence for the attempted murder of rival Carole Baskin, Baskin's own foray into fame following the debut of "Tiger King," or the hopeful updates from Exotic's former husband John Finlay, the saga has continued. The (pun intended) wildly eccentric and law-bending animal wranglers featured in the show, whether we like it or not, are the gift that keeps on growling.

Related
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Rescued ‘Tiger King’ animals taken to sanctuary in Minnesota

Several lions and tigers featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” have been taken to an animal sanctuary in Sandstone, Minn. The U.S. Department of Justice authorities seized the animals from Jeff and Lauren Lowe, owners of Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Okla. Officials have distributed the rescued animals to sanctuary facilities nationwide, including The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

UNCAGED: Tiger King Cast Coming To Rochester

A little over a year ago, many of us were glued to our TVs watching Tiger King. It was the most-watched Netflix original in 2020. The docu-series followed Joe Exotic, an out-of-control zoo owner, and featured a ton of wild and shady characters like Carol Baskins and Jeff Lowe and is a true story that revealed the dark world of big cat breeding and a murder-for-hire story.
TV & VideosWarren Tribune Chronicle

Tue. 10:27 a.m.: ‘Tiger King’ show booked for Packard

“Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King” is coming to Packard Music Hall on Nov. 20. John Reinke, Saff, Joshua Dial and Barbara Fisher from the popular Netflix reality series “Tiger King” will participate in a moderated conversation that includes never-before-seen video, photos and stories about the series and such people as Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and Doc Antle.
Animalsfoxbangor.com

Jeff Lowe Says Feds Seizing Animals at His Zoo, Video of Big Cat Being Hauled Away

‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe’s got trouble with the feds again … but this time he says they’re actually hauling animals out of his zoo. Jeff tells TMZ … the authorities executed a search and seizure warrant Thursday morning at his Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma and began taking animals away, which he believes is a violation of his constitutional rights.
AnimalsUS News and World Report

Lawyer: 'Tiger King's' Jeff Lowe Willing to Give up Big Cats

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe and his wife are willing to give up their big cats to resolve a Justice Department civil complaint against them over the animals' care, their attorney told a federal judge. At a hearing Wednesday where the judge found the couple...
Munhall, PABeaver County Times

'Tiger King' cast members to take Munhall audience behind the scenes

MUNHALL — Four "Tiger King" cast members will share behind-the-scenes stories of the Netflix mega-hit in a live event at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. The Nov. 18 event "Tiger King, Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King" will feature John Reinke, Saff, Joshua Dial and Barbara Fisher in a live, moderated conversation. Audiences will be able to peek behind the curtain of 2020's bizarre and addictive TV series, hearing stories about stars Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Doc Antle and all the others, direct from the people who lived the mayhem.
Kentucky StatePosted by
103GBF

A ‘Tiger King’ Live Show Is Coming To Kentucky

If you still can't get enough of the madness that is "Tiger King", a live tour featuring four people from the show is hitting the road. It's been well over a year since the Netflix "Tiger King" documentary hit the streaming service. It was such an entertaining show that it almost made us forget about COVID-19 for a bit, while at the same time make us all unite and despise Carole Baskin as much as we despised the virus. Joe Exotic and his crazy cast of characters from the documentary have become household names since the show aired. Now, some of those people from "Tiger King" are taking their stories on the road in a new live show called “Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King.”
Oklahoma StateLa Crosse Tribune

Feds seize 68 big cats from 'Tiger King Park' in Oklahoma

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an animal park in Oklahoma featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King.”. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that the seizure of the federally protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar as part of a court-approved agreement to resolve a DOJ complaint against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe over the animals’ care.
Oklahoma Statedodofinance.com

Nearly 70 felines from Tiger King merchant Lowe were seized

Nearly Seventy Big Cats by Jeffrey Lowe, known from the Netflix series King tiger, were seized by the authorities of the US state of Oklahoma. It concerns 68 lions, tigers and ligers (crosses between tigers and lions) and a jaguar. Various American media report this Friday. Court documents would show...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Tiger King star offers $5,000 reward for missing tiger

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin is offering a $5,000 reward for finding a tiger that went missing in Houston. An attorney for the man last seen with the animal says it’s a nine-month-old male Bengal Tiger named India. Officials don’t think he’s roaming the streets and they...
Animals959theriver.com

“Tiger Kings” Big Cats Seized In Neglect Raid By Feds.

So many or most of you have at least heard of “Tiger King” the Netflix documentary from last year that so captivated audiences. It was watched by 34.3 million people according to the Nielson ratings. I was talking to my daughter McKenna this morning (she who first made me aware of the show last year) and she said “did you see the federal authorities have taken all the animals from the former zoo of Joe Exotic’s partners Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe”? The couple is accused of exhibiting the animals at Tiger King Park without a license and of failing to provide adequate care for them. Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence after being convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme and of federal wildlife violations. If you haven’t seen “Tiger King” find it on Netflix and check it out. Pretty twisted, but entertaining!!
Houston, TXourcommunitynow.com

Tiger Walking in Houston Neighborhood Rallies 'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin

A Houston neighborhood, a missing tiger, and Carole Baskin, oh, my!. It's the case of the elusive tiger, India, walking around a Houston neighborhood, with the added mystery of who the owner is and where the tiger is currently. And just in case you didn't get enough of Carole Baskin from the Tiger King docuseries on Netflix, here's another reality appearance. Her proverbial claws come out as she advocates for the safe return of the tiger by offering a $5,000 reward and the punishment of the people involved in the transfer of India.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness star Joe Exotic shared some major news about his health on Friday. The Netflix personality (presumably through a representative) wrote on Twitter that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. In light of his diagnosis, he is seeking a pardon from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Exotic, whose name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently in prison on charges related to animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder against his rival Carole Baskin. According to the Daily Mail, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison.