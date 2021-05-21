The Latest Tiger King Drama Is Raising Eyebrows

So many or most of you have at least heard of “Tiger King” the Netflix documentary from last year that so captivated audiences. It was watched by 34.3 million people according to the Nielson ratings. I was talking to my daughter McKenna this morning (she who first made me aware of the show last year) and she said “did you see the federal authorities have taken all the animals from the former zoo of Joe Exotic’s partners Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe”? The couple is accused of exhibiting the animals at Tiger King Park without a license and of failing to provide adequate care for them. Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence after being convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme and of federal wildlife violations. If you haven’t seen “Tiger King” find it on Netflix and check it out. Pretty twisted, but entertaining!!