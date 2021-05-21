The Latest Tiger King Drama Is Raising Eyebrows
For those of us who became obsessed with the Netflix hit docuseries "Tiger King" when it first hit our feeds during the early twilight of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, you probably had an inkling the mess was not over after the final credits rolled. Whether it's the titular character, Joe Exotic, and his repeated attempts to appeal his 22-year sentence for the attempted murder of rival Carole Baskin, Baskin's own foray into fame following the debut of "Tiger King," or the hopeful updates from Exotic's former husband John Finlay, the saga has continued. The (pun intended) wildly eccentric and law-bending animal wranglers featured in the show, whether we like it or not, are the gift that keeps on growling.www.nickiswift.com