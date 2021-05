My doctor just yesterday told me the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard with a straight face, and I want to run it by you. Now to be fair, he’s done his job pretty good over the years for me and mine. But I went to him for a physical, and after all was said and done, he jumps up and says my teeth are a mess and if I don’t want to go crazy with the dementia, I better pay them attention and have them cleaned up!