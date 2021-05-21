UConn Extends Contracts for Coaches Geno Auriemma, Mike Cavanaugh
The University of Connecticut has extended the contracts of head women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma and head men's hockey coach Mike Cavanaugh for five years. Auriemma’s base salary is $600,000 per year and the additional compensation for speaking, consulting and media obligations is $2.2 million for the 2020-21 season, according to UConn Athletics, and it increases by $100,000 each year through the term of the contract.www.nbcconnecticut.com