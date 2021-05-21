UConn Extends Contracts for Coaches Geno Auriemma, Mike Cavanaugh

When Evina Westbrook first started watching basketball growing up, she told her older brother LJ that one day, she was going to play at UConn. Evina was true to her word, though she took more of a roundabout route than she’d originally envisioned, starting her collegiate career at Tennessee before transferring to Storrs after her sophomore year. Still, before arriving in Connecticut, Evina echoed the same goal she once articulated as a kid: “‘I just want to go there and help them win a national championship,’” LJ recalls.