The Wildcats nearly overcame a four-run deficit, but Northome-Kelliher held on for a 9-8 win Thursday afternoon at Bemidji State University. A couple of base-running blunders didn’t help Laporte as they ran themselves out of both the third and seventh innings. In the bottom of the seventh they managed to cut the Mustangs’ lead to one and had runners in scoring position when one was tagged out at home and the other at third to end the game.