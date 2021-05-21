TC Energy's (TRP) Stock Barely Moves Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

There's big news out of the oil and energy sector this morning. The shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) are down 8.3% at $16.32 this morning one of the worst stocks on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this morning. This comes after the company announced it will buy Cimarex Energy (XEC) in an all-stock deal valued at $7.35 billion. The merger, called an "unexpected combo" by Credit Suisse, is expected to close in the fourth quarter and will form an enterprise worth roughly $17 billion that's expected to save the companies $100 million in annual general and administrative costs, as oil and gas demand recovers from pandemic lows.