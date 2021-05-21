Florida 11-year-old earns world record for mental math

Sanaa Hiremath, 11, of Hernando, Fla., set a Guinness World Record when she calculated a 12-digit multiplication problem without using a calculator or pen and paper. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

May 21 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old Florida girl earned a Guinness World Record for mental math when she solved a 12-digit multiplication problem without a calculator, pen or paper.

Sanaa Hiremath, who was diagnosed with Autism at age 2, started showing an unusual aptitude for math when her parents started to home-school her, mother Priya Hiremath told Spectrum News.

"We introduced the concept of multiplication for her for the very first time and she was able to answer instantly," Hiremath said.

The girls' father, Uday, said she had actually failed math before switching to home-schooling.

"They tested her on math," Uday said, "They gave her pencil and paper and told her to write 1-20 and she could not because she can't hold the pencil because she has fine grip, she has poor motor issues."

Sanaa's pediatrician was impressed with the girl's math skills and led the parents to research whether their daughter's gift could be a Guinness World Record.

The 11-year-old was given a 12-digit number to multiply, which she completed in under 10 minutes. She was not allowed to be in the room when the numbers were selected and she was brought in blindfolded before the time began.

Sanaa was awarded the Guinness World Record for largest mental arithmetic multiplication.

"I don't think she has any limitations," Uday Hiremath said.