Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions for first round of NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles had their struggles this season thanks to injuries and a rotation that left plenty to be desired at times. The Lakers managed to rally in the second half to down the Warriors in the 7/8 play-in tournament matchup to punch their ticket here. They finished the regular season third in the Pacific Division with a 42-30 mark, nine games behind the Suns. Against Golden State, the Lakers needed to rally in order to earn the victory to advance. Los Angeles trailed 15-4 out of the gate, cut the deficit to six after one quarter and trailed by 13 at the half before regrouping. The Lakers rallied to cut the deficit to two after three quarters and used a 12-1 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take a seven-point lead with 8:36 to play. It was a tie game with under a minute to play before LeBron James hit a long three-pointer with 58.2 seconds to go to give the Lakers the lead and neither team scored the rest of the way. Los Angeles shot 40.7% from the field, including 10 of 31 from three-point range, but scored 29 points off 20 Golden State turnovers in the contest. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the win while James posted a triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.