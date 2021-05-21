newsbreak-logo
Watertown, NY

Watertown, Massena and Ogdensburg airports receive $825k in federal funding for improvements

By Times staff report
nny360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN — Three north country airports are slated to receive $825,669 total in federal funding for improvements to their facilities. U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both D-NY, announced money Friday for Watertown International Airport, Massena International Airport and Ogdensburg International Airport. The money is part of $21 million provided for upstate airports by the federal Department of Transportation through Federal Aviation Administration funding.

