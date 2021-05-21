newsbreak-logo
Iowa State

Atlantic FFA members earn their Iowa FFA Degree

By Aspen Niklasen Atlantic FFA Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, seven Atlantic FFA members earned their Iowa FFA Degree at the 93rd Iowa FFA Leadership Conference on April 20 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be bestowed upon an FFA member by the Iowa FFA Association each year. Only 5% of the FFA members in Iowa receive the degree each year. This is the second highest number of FFA members from Atlantic to ever receive the award in a single year.

