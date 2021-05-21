Atlantic FFA members earn their Iowa FFA Degree

Atlantic — Effective officially on July 1, 2021, Cass County Health System will be known as Cass Health. “As an independent hospital, we can be nimble and sensitive to the needs of the patients, families, and communities we serve. Over the past four years, we have recruited more than 30 new providers to the community, and we have been modernizing, updating, and renovating several areas inside and outside the walls of the hospital. During this renovation process, we along with our board, decided it was the right time to update our name,” said Cass Health CEO Brett Altman.