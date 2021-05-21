Brunswick issues conserve water alert: National Weather Service predicts drought conditions through August
Brunswick County has issued a Stage 1 water conservation alert and is asking residents to voluntarily reduce their non-essential water use. The conservation alert comes as water demand has exceeded 80% of the county's available production and distribution capacity, with demand expected to increase over the Memorial Day weekend, according to a news release from the county Friday morning. Irrigation demands are making up the bulk of non-essential water use.www.starnewsonline.com