newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clanton, AL

Clanton considers Communities of Excellence membership

By Joyanna Love
Clanton Advertiser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClanton is considering joining the Alabama Communities of Excellence program as part of its downtown revitalization efforts. The Clanton City Council will vote on joining this program at the May 24 meeting. “There is no cost to the city to become involved in that,” Council member Billy Singleton said. “We...

clantonadvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montevallo, AL
City
Clanton, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Clanton, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Development#Future Development#Application Development#The Clanton City Council#Aldot#Wiregrass Construction#Mainstreet Alabama#Excellence Program#Membership#Mayor Jeff Mims#Coordination#School Traffic#State Roads#Needed Road Improvements#Brick Pavers#Parking#Surveys#Sports Courts#Ollie Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Broadband study releases report

Sain Associates is making the rounds to local governments presenting its executive summary from the broadband feasibility study for Chilton County. The study was paid for through a partnership of the Chilton County Industrial Development Authority, Chilton County Commission and local municipalities to determine what parts of the county do not have access to broadband (high-speed internet) and possible projects to improve the situation.
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Free GED classes offered

Reset GED program is offering free GED prep classes for Chilton County residents. Classes are offered Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon with a semester lasting for 60 days. “We have it so someone can get their GED in 60 days, so they can go ahead and find...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

The Employee of The Year is …

I have been superintendent for three years, and the first year, we recognized by nomination of the principals and department heads, the employees of the year for teacher at each school, aide, custodian, bus driver, nurse, lunch room worker, secretary/bookkeeper and any other position in our system, except administrator. I chose not to choose an administrator, since I felt like every administrator was doing a good job. Last year, with COVID striking in March, we did not have an employee of the year recognition. So, over the last few weeks, I have been considering how to recognize our employees. We have had teacher appreciation, nurse recognition, lunch room worker and other types of appreciation that were recognized nationally, but how to recognize Chilton County Schools employees has been the question.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as Republican opposition to the issue faded after decades of debate. The program will allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after […]
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Gov. Kay Ivey signs Alabama medical marijuana law

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed legislation creating a state medical marijuana program, completing a nearly three-year fight to create one in the state. The governor signed the bill Monday afternoon, 11 days after the Legislature passed the law. "On the state level, we have had a study group that...
Clanton, ALClanton Advertiser

County Commission approves Clanton’s exit from IDA

The Chilton County Commission voted to accept the city of Clanton’s to exit from the Industrial Development Authority during a meeting on May 11. The approval allows the IDA articles of incorporation to be updated as well as the number of board members to change from 11 to eight. The...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

OPINION: Cutting the ribbon

One of the most visible functions of Chambers of Commerce across the nation is the hosting of ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses, retail outlets, manufacturers and other institutions that locate or expand their presence within a community. Although the tradition of cutting the ribbon has been a component of European weddings for centuries, the first ceremony to be held in the United States for the purpose of introducing a new business occurred in Union Parish, Louisiana in 1898 to celebrate the inauguration of new railroad service to that city.
Clanton, ALClanton Advertiser

Clanton approves reserve officer updates

The Clanton City Council unanimously approved updates to the reserve officer program operating procedures and funding for uniforms during its May 10 meeting. In the past, reserve officers have had to pay for their own uniforms or conduct fundraisers. The motion creates a fund of $7,800 for 10 reserve positions,...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Merchants makes community donation

Several community organizations were given a boost in staying safe in this lingering pandemic on May 12. Merchants Food Service donated sanitizer to several community organizations whose work requires in-person interaction or who have summer in-person activities planned. “It is an opportunity for us to do something good,” Ricky Reed,...
Clanton, ALClanton Advertiser

CPD restarts reserve officer program

The Clanton City Council is set to renew the Clanton Police Department’s reserve officer program. Police Chief Erick Smitherman said the program can be a recruiting tool because it is a way to get to know people who may be interested in becoming police officers better than a simple job interview.
Clanton, ALClanton Advertiser

Coosa Currents: Serving in the Coast Guard Auxiliary

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in Coosa Currents. The full publication is available at The Clanton Advertiser, 1109 Seventh Street N in Clanton. Safety is crucial to have a fun day on the water. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 8-8, which often holds meetings near Lay Lake, works...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Teachers hired for new school year

The Chilton County Board of Education began filling needed positions for next school year during its May 3 meeting. This special-called meeting is one of three meetings the board will have this month. Hiring is expected to be a major topic at each. The board approved three teachers for Chilton...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

VHS parking lot project moving forward

The Chilton County Board of Education approved a bid of $507,653 for improvements to the parking lots at Verbena High School and the Verbena Annex during a meeting on May 3. Approval was given as a part of the consent agenda. The projects had been previously discussed as needs when...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

School board discusses ways to save money

Chilton County Board of Education members discussed ways to decrease expenses and save money in order to pay salaries during a meeting on May 3. The current salary schedule approved by the board pays teachers more than what the school system receives in funding from the state for teacher salaries. This has created a deficient of $1.2 million.
Birmingham, ALYellowhammer News

Alabama Power volunteers pedal and paddle to support a cure for multiple sclerosis

Two events to raise money for multiple sclerosis (MS) research have brought in almost $8,000 for the cause, with donations still coming. Alabama Power’s Power Pedalers cycling team and the Alabama Power Service Organization hosted a “Dam Ride” to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Cyclists began the ride at Alabama Power headquarters in downtown Birmingham and ended the journey at Lay Dam in Clanton.
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Chilton County 4-H to host Livestock Judging Clinic

Chilton County 4-H is hosting a Livestock Judging Clinic May 8. This event is closed to the general public and participants have until May 6 to register. This clinic is focused on preparing the participants for the state competition on June 15. There are several teams coming from around the state in addition to local teams, the Chilton County 4-H Livestock Judging team and Isabella’s FFA Livestock Judging team.
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Chilton County Schools on two hour delay

Chilton County Schools are opening two hours late following a night of severe weather. Thorsby and Maplesville high schools are without power, and students will be on an e-learning day today. “Thorsby and Maplesville will both have an e-learning day today with faculty and staff not being on campus due...
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Chilton County YMCA announces Summer Food Service Program

The YMCA of Chilton County is participating in the YMCA of the USA’s Summer Food Service Program to help feed children and teens at risk of going hungry during the summer months. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. They will start providing meals on June 7 and continue until August 6. The meals will be given out at the YMCA building and the Clanton City Pool, and they will have at least one more location still to be announced, Michelle Perrin of the Chilton County YMCA said.