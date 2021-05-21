TV Host Belinda Russell Says A-Rod Slid Into Her DMs Following J. Lo Split: ‘This Can’t Be Real’

ROGUT/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock; Richard Milnes/Shutterstock

Making new friends? Belinda Russell claimed Alex Rodriguez slid into her DMs following his highly publicized split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

“I woke up this morning, checking the socials and in my requests, there was a message from Alex Rodriguez. As in A-Rod. As in J. Lo’s ex,” the Australian TV host, 42, said during a Friday, May 21, segment on Today Extra. “Great feed!!!” the alleged message from the retired baseball player, 45, read.

“All I can say is … he likes great content, Dickie. He just said ‘great feed!'” Belinda joked to her cohost Richard Wilkins. “I went, ‘This can’t be real,’ so I tapped on it and [his account] is verified. If you count [there’s] four million followers. Give me a shout-out, A-Rod, and get me some followers!”

Richard went on to ask Belinda whether or not she thought Alex, who is newly single as of April, was hitting on her. “He’s surely not [hitting on me]. He just likes my videos. I’m very happily married,” the Nine News weather presenter assured viewers, referring to her husband, Mark Calvert, with whom she shares daughters Coco, Tallulah and Maddi.

Based on Belinda’s version of the events, it sounds like A-Rod was just being friendly. J. Lo, on the other hand, has seemingly moved on from their four-year relationship with none other than ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, and Alex isn’t happy about it.

“He’s really heartbroken,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch on May 11. “There’s a lot of excitement for the return of ‘Bennifer’ but not everyone’s rejoicing about the rekindled romance. Alex may not be in the best position to judge, but he doesn’t think Jen is making a good decision. He thought the stories of Jen being back with Ben were fake news.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” artist, 51, and the Good Will Hunting actor, 48, were together from 2002 to 2004. Less than a month after Jennifer’s breakup with Alex, she and Ben were spotted together on a getaway in Montana.

“Jen getting back with Ben, after all these years, and with all the heartache she went through, is the last thing Alex expected,” the insider said.