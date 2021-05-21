newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

TV Host Belinda Russell Says A-Rod Slid Into Her DMs Following J. Lo Split: ‘This Can’t Be Real’

By In Touch Staff
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W92CC_0a74AkSo00
ROGUT/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock; Richard Milnes/Shutterstock

Making new friends? Belinda Russell claimed Alex Rodriguez slid into her DMs following his highly publicized split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

“I woke up this morning, checking the socials and in my requests, there was a message from Alex Rodriguez. As in A-Rod. As in J. Lo’s ex,” the Australian TV host, 42, said during a Friday, May 21, segment on Today Extra. “Great feed!!!” the alleged message from the retired baseball player, 45, read.

“All I can say is … he likes great content, Dickie. He just said ‘great feed!'” Belinda joked to her cohost Richard Wilkins. “I went, ‘This can’t be real,’ so I tapped on it and [his account] is verified. If you count [there’s] four million followers. Give me a shout-out, A-Rod, and get me some followers!”

Richard went on to ask Belinda whether or not she thought Alex, who is newly single as of April, was hitting on her. “He’s surely not [hitting on me]. He just likes my videos. I’m very happily married,” the Nine News weather presenter assured viewers, referring to her husband, Mark Calvert, with whom she shares daughters Coco, Tallulah and Maddi.

Based on Belinda’s version of the events, it sounds like A-Rod was just being friendly. J. Lo, on the other hand, has seemingly moved on from their four-year relationship with none other than ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, and Alex isn’t happy about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bY7G_0a74AkSo00
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

He’s really heartbroken,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch on May 11. “There’s a lot of excitement for the return of ‘Bennifer’ but not everyone’s rejoicing about the rekindled romance. Alex may not be in the best position to judge, but he doesn’t think Jen is making a good decision. He thought the stories of Jen being back with Ben were fake news.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” artist, 51, and the Good Will Hunting actor, 48, were together from 2002 to 2004. Less than a month after Jennifer’s breakup with Alex, she and Ben were spotted together on a getaway in Montana.

“Jen getting back with Ben, after all these years, and with all the heartache she went through, is the last thing Alex expected,” the insider said.

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

22
Followers
998
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dms#A Rod#A Rod#Australian Tv#Today Extra#Nine News#Coco#Dms#Fianc E Jennifer Lopez#Ex Fianc Ben Affleck#April#Fake News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Montana StatePosted by
MY 103.5

J. Lo and Ben Affleck Spotted in Montana, According to TMZ

In April, news that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were splitting up was confirmed. They were supposed to get married in 2020, but had to postpone the wedding due to the pandemic. Now, they're officially done. Shortly after news of the breakup was released, rumors started circulating that Jennifer Lopez...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Alex Rodriguez's Reported Reaction To Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Vacation Was Sad

In case you haven't already heard, the 2000s are making a comeback this year – and so is one of the decade's most iconic couples. At least, it certainly looks that way. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, aka Bennifer, have been causing serious speculation about their rekindled romance, and a recent romantic getaway to the Yellowstone Club in Montana all but confirmed the rumors. Unsurprisingly,Alex Rodriguez's reported reaction to Jennifer Lopez's vacation with her ex was *super* emotional.
CelebritiesJezebel

Ben Affleck Emailed His Way Back to Jennifer Lopez While She Was Still With A-Rod

Did Ben Affleck cyber-homewreck his way back into JLo’s heart? Possibly! According to TMZ, Bennifer 2.0 began exchanging “loving” emails while Lopez was in the Dominican Republic shooting her latest film, Shotgun Wedding, which previously starred Armie Hammer. Also in the Dominican Republic at this time was her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who was on a personal redemption tour after rumors circulated that he’d been unfaithful with a white woman, a classic A-Rod move.
Celebrities850wftl.com

J Lo’s boomerang love life has heads spinning as “Bennifer” is back

While J-Rod is over, it looks like “Bennifer” is back on. Numerous outlets report Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck spent several days together in Montana. A source told People they have a “strong connection” adding Lopez is happy. The vacation comes less than a month after the singer announced she was ending her engagement with ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.
Montana State1051thebounce.com

Is J-Lo Back Together With Ben Affleck After Trip To Montana?

“Bennifer” may be back, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were hanging out together this past weekend on a trip to Montana. Gossip web site TMZ reports that Ben and Jen were at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, not too far from Yellowstone National Park. Apparently, they were staying at the same resort and were driving around together, with 48-year-old Ben taking charge of the driving while J-Lo rode shotgun.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Alex Rodriguez's Recent Alleged Dm to TV Host Revealed Following Jennifer Lopez Split

Alex Rodriguez is spreading positivity in the wake of his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. According to Australian TV presenter Belinda Russell, who works for Today Extra and is also popular on TikTok, the baseball star slid into her Instagram DMs in order to compliment her recent content. She shared the sweet alleged Dm with her co-host Richard Wilkins during the Friday, May 21 taping of the show. 'I woke up this morning, checking the socials and in my requests there was a message from Alex Rodriguez. As in A-Rod. As in J.Lo's ex," she explained. Sure enough, according to a screengrab, A.Rod had written "Great feed!!!!!" in response...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

J-Lo and Ben Affleck are back together and the reunion is ‘good for them,’ says insider

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together and insiders have told People that the rekindled love affair is ‘good for both of them right now.”. The anonymous insider told the industry magazine that the two are spending time together because they are both newly single and they are in the ‘same mindset’ after their respective breakups, J-Lo from from former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, the former New York Yankee, and Affleck from Ana de Armas.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Ben Affleck Has Been Wooing J. Lo for Awhile?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have been rekindling their romance for quite some time, TMZ reports. Sources tell the site that he started sending her love notes in February when she was filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. After seeing pics of her, he wrote to tell her...
Celebritiesmy1043.net

J Lo And Ben Affleck Together Again?

Soooo…what’s really going on with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? Less than a week after we spotted them together in Los Angeles comes news that the exes were kicking it in Montana. To review, Ben and Jen were engaged in 2002, and broke up in 2004. Apparently they’ve always been...
Celebritieskiss951.com

Alex Rodriguez Missing J-Lo, Leaves Empty Table Setting For Her

Alex Rodriguez seems to be leaving a spot at his dinner table for someone special to show up after posting a photo with his daughters surrounded by a lot of food. The 45-year-old former Yankees star player sat in between his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, but he appeared to have left table settings and three empty chairs, which would have once been filled by his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her two children.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Why we hope J-Lo kept her ‘Bennifer’ engagement ring

Is there anything the internet loves more than the prospect of famous old flames reuniting? This week the rumour mill went into overdrive as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were papped boarding a private jet together after spending time at his chalet in Montana, almost 18 years after the couple formerly known as ‘Bennifer’ called off their wedding.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A-Rod's Response When Asked About Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Reported Vacation Together

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's breakup was big news for fans of the couple, and for pop culture as a whole. But that relationship has already quietly faded in the distance as rumors surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's alleged rekindling have taken over headlines. With that said, it hasn’t stopped the public from wondering about Rodriguez’s take on the news. Now, the media has gotten the former baseball player’s response to Lopez and Affleck’s reported vacation together, and it's kind of a hoot.