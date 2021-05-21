Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘the Love of My Life’ After Spending Day at Disney With Kids

Photographer Group/MEGA

L-bombs everywhere! Travis Barker called girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian “the love of my life” on Thursday, May 20, just one day after the happy couple was photographed enjoying a family day out at Disneyland with their kids.

The Blink-182 rocker, 45, shared a series of snapshots of himself and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, holding hands on a merry-go-round, as well as photos of his three children, 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama. He captioned the pictures, “Happiest Place On Earth.”

Instagram

Kourtney commented on the post, “Happiest,” and included a red heart emoji, to which Travis responded, “With the love of my life.”

The lovebirds sparked romance rumors in January after spending time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later. In the four months the Poosh founder and the drummer have been a couple, things have become more serious between them — so much so that a proposal from Travis appears to be “imminent,” an insider told Life & Style in April.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source gushed over the reality star’s romance. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Since going public with their love, the dynamic duo has been spotted packing on the PDA and enjoying romantic trips one-on-one and with their kids. The mother of three even gave the musician an “I Love You” tattoo in May. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider added. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, recently told In Touch that she doesn’t “care” if the couple walks down the aisle. “I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” the 46-year-old told the outlet in May. “I’m not jealous of them. I don’t think about them. I don’t care about them. I’m in a relationship with [Matthew Rondeau] and, you know, we’re doing our own thing … If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means.”

As for Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick — with whom she shares three children: 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — a second insider previously revealed to Life & Style that “he’s very protective over Kourtney, but ultimately, wants to see her happy.”