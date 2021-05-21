newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘the Love of My Life’ After Spending Day at Disney With Kids

By ami-admin
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaxWC_0a74Aja500
Photographer Group/MEGA

L-bombs everywhere! Travis Barker called girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian “the love of my life” on Thursday, May 20, just one day after the happy couple was photographed enjoying a family day out at Disneyland with their kids.

The Blink-182 rocker, 45, shared a series of snapshots of himself and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, holding hands on a merry-go-round, as well as photos of his three children, 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama. He captioned the pictures, “Happiest Place On Earth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wj2Tg_0a74Aja500
Instagram

Kourtney commented on the post, “Happiest,” and included a red heart emoji, to which Travis responded, “With the love of my life.”

The lovebirds sparked romance rumors in January after spending time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later. In the four months the Poosh founder and the drummer have been a couple, things have become more serious between them — so much so that a proposal from Travis appears to be “imminent,” an insider told Life & Style in April.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source gushed over the reality star’s romance. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Since going public with their love, the dynamic duo has been spotted packing on the PDA and enjoying romantic trips one-on-one and with their kids. The mother of three even gave the musician an “I Love You” tattoo in May. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider added. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, recently told In Touch that she doesn’t “care” if the couple walks down the aisle. “I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” the 46-year-old told the outlet in May. “I’m not jealous of them. I don’t think about them. I don’t care about them. I’m in a relationship with [Matthew Rondeau] and, you know, we’re doing our own thing … If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means.”

As for Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick — with whom she shares three children: 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — a second insider previously revealed to Life & Style that “he’s very protective over Kourtney, but ultimately, wants to see her happy.”

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

22
Followers
998
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Love Of My Life#Love Disney#Poosh#Life Style#Pda#Family Day#Kids#Daughter#Romance Rumors#Star#Happy#Pictures#Romantic Trips#Things#Palm Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Celebritieswfav951.com

Shanna Moakler Blames Kourtney Kardashian for ‘Destroying’ Family

Model Shanna Moakler blames her ex-husband Travis Barker‘s new girlfriend for her bad relationship with her kids Landon and Alabama. Confused? Pull up a chair. As fans will recall, Moakler and Barker have been split for a decade, but that hasn’t stopped her from claiming that Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are “destroying” her family. She accused Kim of cheating with Barker, and she has accused Kourtney, his current love, of destroying her relationship with her kids.
CelebritiesPopculture

Shanna Moakler Explains Her Shady Posts About Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's 'Weird' PDA

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian certainly don't shy away from showing off their affection for one another on social media, and Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, isn't afraid to admit she thinks it's "weird." The former Miss USA, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2006, explained why she's been throwing a little shade on social media in a new interview with PEOPLE, revealing she has "no ill will" towards the happy couple.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Reveal Why They're Worried About Scott Disick in New 'KUWTK' Clip

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are worried about how Scott Disick will handle Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians coming to an end. In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of the hit reality show, the sisters discuss Scott's future, and why he may have a hard time coming to terms with change. Kourtney, 42, and Scott, 37, share three kids together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Why Kourtney May Be Getting More Popular Than Her Sister Kim

Lately, Kourtney Kardashian of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been in the news for her love life, amongst other things. Overall, the news about the reality TV star has been positive and relatable to fans and audiences. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has somewhat fallen out of the public eye after her divorce. Kourtney may now be surpassing her starlet sister.
CelebritiesParents Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian's 'Approach to the Kids' Nannies Is Different' Than Sisters Kim and Khloé: Source

When it comes to nannies, the Kardashian sisters' views about their children's caregivers are vastly different, a source says. Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians chronicled an explosive argument about nannies between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, after Kim, 40, accused Kourtney, 42, of "degrading" one of her nannies in front of the kids.
Celebritieseminetra.com

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian feud again – Hollywood Life

A preview of the next episode of “KUWTK” shows that tensions are rising just a year after Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are physically replaced. Kim Kardashian And Kourtney Kardashian There are some words in the next May 20th episode of Keep up with the turmoil of the Kardashian family.. A preview of the episode aired on May 13 shows a drama between Court and Kim. “You have a reputation for corrupting people,” Kim tells Courtney, and her sister replies, “Kim, shut up f ***.” In confession Chloe Kardashian “We all have the ability to be negative and we should want to change,” he says.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Shanna Moakler gets Travis Barker tattoo removed

Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Shanna Moalker, the model and ex-wife of Travis Barker, recently got a tattoo of the latter's first name removed from her wrist. On Friday, the 46-year-old former Miss USA winner shared footage on her Instagram Story getting a tattoo of her ex-husband's first name removed from her wrist.
CelebritiesComplex

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Reportedly Never Had Affair Despite His Ex’s Claim

Despite new accusations reportedly from his ex Shanna Moakler, sources are claiming that Travis Barker did not have an affair with Kim Kardashian. A source close to both the Blink-182 drummer and entrepreneur told Page Six Monday that nothing happened between Kim and Travis during the time he was with Moakler, between 2004 and 2006, after the model reportedly claimed in a DM that it was the reason for their divorce.
FitnessPosted by
POPSUGAR

My Abs and Arms Hurt Just Watching Kourtney Kardashian's Levitating Trapeze Table Workout

If the Avengers are looking for a new member, Kourtney Kardashian's abs are ready for the audition. In a video posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, Kardashian shared a glimpse at her full-body trapeze table workout alongside Poosh's Sarah Howard, and our abs hurt just watching this intense routine. "Breathing, birds, and bending," Kardashian captioned the video, which shows her doing horizontal pull-ups and hip thrusts all while keeping her legs balanced on a swing.