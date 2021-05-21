How to Build a Modern Data Stack for Free

The topic of fraud and waste in the programmatic supply chain has been covered extensively before. So, I’ll assume you remember that more than half of every dollar you spend buying low-cost ads from ad tech vendors goes into their pockets instead of towards showing ads, in the most ideal situations. This “50% ad tech tax” doesn’t show up excel spreadsheets which tell you how much you spent, how many impressions you got (“reach”), what CPM prices you paid (“cost efficiency”), and what click through rates you got (“performance”). Of course, that was by design, so you wouldn’t find out and complain. After all, they wanted to keep you spending. But the illusion of doing digital marketing is not marketing, even if they show you colorful dashboards and excel spreadsheets full of data. As documented in Uber’s successful lawsuit, mobile ad tech vendors “spun up more BS to Uber,” falsified placement reports to cover their tracks, and in some cases fabricated reports entirely even though no ads were run and they kept all the money.