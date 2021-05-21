How to Build a Modern Data Stack for Free
A simple guide for startup founders with no engineering team. Companies of all sizes work with data, from large enterprises to early-stage startups. Businesses from all industries, whether in retail, finance, or education, share a common analytics challenge: How to best understand the market for their products? In a world where economists have called data the most valuable resource of the digital economy, those that unlock the value of data will leap ahead of the competition.towardsdatascience.com