Image Source: YouTube user Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim and Khloé Kardashian are playing detectives on this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a sneak peek clip, the sisters hatch a plan to try and figure out who is running the famous @norisblackbook Instagram, which is a parody account inspired by Kim and Kanye West's 7-year-old daughter, North West. It has almost 2,000 posts and nearly a million followers, and chances are you've probably seen one of their posts on your Explore page or you're currently following it.