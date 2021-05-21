‘In the Heights’ Lives Up to Its Dream-Like Expectations
Film adaptations of stage musicals walk a tricky line of having to both condense the story into the length of a feature, while also translating a stage production into a cinematic experience. Many get lost in the grand spectacle and forget to actually adapt the text, but that’s not the case with In the Heights, a film that doubles down on the commentary from the original amid all the catchy and breathtaking musical numbers to create the first truly must-see cinematic experience of the summer.observer.com