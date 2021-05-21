‘In the Heights’ Lives Up to Its Dream-Like Expectations

Decider’s This is What A Director Looks Like piece featured the perspectives of seven incredibly cool women, some of which have been directing for forty years at this point, while others are just getting started in their careers. And while all had interesting things to say about the industry, including their general optimism about the opportunities for women these days, it was Jude Weng and Nicole Delaney that I realized had very similar, and timely, advice to share. Both have worked in TV as well as films, both are highly in-demand, but both are also women of color that want to be considered not just for projects that feature diverse characters and actors, but also be given the chance to tell stories about a typical white male protagonist, too. You know, the kind we’ve already been watching for decades. Here, the women open up about both the chances and challenges that lie in front of them, just as their careers are taking off.