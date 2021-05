According to a report from Greg Auman of The Athletic, the jersey numbers for some of the Bucs’ recent free agent signings have been made official. The new wave of jersey numbers for the Bucs began last month with running back Leonard Fournette. After wearing 28 for Tampa Bay in 2020 and 27 over his three seasons in Jacksonville, Fournette moved to No. 7, the number he wore at LSU. This change came as a result of the NFL’s new rule that loosened the restrictions on numbers that could be worn by certain position groups.