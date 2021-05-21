newsbreak-logo
Forget about your low mortgage rate. Booming Triangle home prices wipe away savings.

By Caleb Harshberger
Triangle Business Journal
Last year, as the Triangle saw home prices skyrocket, homebuyers could take solace knowing that historically low interest rates meant smaller monthly mortgage payments despite the increase in prices. Now, all that has changed.

