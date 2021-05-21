newsbreak-logo
Stock Market Rally Erases Losses, But Hits Resistance; AT&T Merger, Ford F-150 Lightning, Target Earnings In Focus

By IBD STAFF
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock market rally started the week poorly but came off lows. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones bounced from 50-day line tests while the Nasdaq moved up to that key level. While chips and many techs led the revival, mining, energy and other commodity plays struggled as prices fell. AT&T (T) will divest its media assets by merging them with Discovery (DISCA). Ford Motor (F) unveiled the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of the bestselling pickup, starting at less than $40,000. Target (TGT) delivered blowout earnings, ending shares to a record high.

