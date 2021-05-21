Micky Dolenz On The Music Of Mike Nesmith And The Earliest Days Of The Monkees

Truth upfront—I didn’t like this album at first. As a Monkees fan now for more decades than less, I was thrown by my initial listen to Dolenz Sings Nesmith (7A Records). Based on a concept employed by old friend Harry Nilsson, who recorded tunes of fellow songwriter Randy Newman for 1970’s Nilsson Sings Newman, this new record from former Monkees singer/actor Micky Dolenz is comprised of tracks from the catalog of fellow surviving bandmate Michael Nesmith. By definition, this should have been a slam-dunk. Why, then, had it not made an instant “believer” out of me? What was missing? My first thought was the “Wrecking Crew”—that classic stable of killer West Coast studio musicians utilized by dozens of producers across thousands of recordings . . . including, of course, those great hits released by The Monkees back in the ’60s. That didn’t sit right with me, though, because I adore the band’s 50th anniversary album Good Times! (2016), which featured only a small handful of backing tracks that featured the Wrecking Crew. The rest of the album was comprised of newly rendered and recorded product. I wondered, and worried, about my reaction.