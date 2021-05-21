How to make your tablet a better tool for work

After a year of hiatus, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO made a comeback of sorts last month with the launch of two smartphones in India. The iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend are the company’s newest contenders to go against the seasoned flagship champions in the Indian market. While the standard iQOO 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 870, the top-tier iQOO 7 Legend makes a good case for a proper 2021 flagship, featuring Snapdragon 888, 120Hz AMOLED display, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, and 66W fast charging. It also has some nifty gaming tricks up its sleeves which promise to take your gaming experience to the next level. But how does this powerful hardware package hold up in the real world?