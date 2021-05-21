‘The Nevers': Tom Riley on How Augie’s Turn (and His Penance Relationship) Will Progress in Part 2

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, May 16. All times are Eastern. The Nevers (HBO, 9 p.m., finale for part one of season one): Tonight, Roxana Hadadi will bid farewell to the Orphans of The Nevers, at least for now—while part two has not yet been scheduled, the six-episode run that concludes this evening is merely the first half the show’s first season. But while HBO may not be calling this a proper season finale, it sure seems like it’s got big finale energy. We’ve got an origin story for Amalia incoming! And—just a guess—we’re also likely to hear more about this big revelation, as described in Roxana’s recap of last Sunday’s installment (contains plot details, obviously):