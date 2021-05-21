newsbreak-logo
‘In Treatment’ Returns to HBO: Meet the New Therapist & Her Patients

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe doctor is in session once again on HBO’s In Treatment, and this time it’s Uzo Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Taylor. But the new season doesn’t forget its past, particularly Gabriel Byrne’s Dr. Paul Weston, the therapist in the original (which aired from 2008 to 2010). “We wanted to keep Brooke...

Uzo Aduba is in charge in new season of HBO’s ‘In Treatment’

New season starts right toward end of “Mental Health Awareness Month”. “In Treatment” returns to HBO on May 23 for a fourth season starring Uzo Aduba as therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor. It’s been ten years since the end of Season 3, and the reimagining of “In Treatment” is set in present day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Taylor (Brooke), played by Aduba, to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. This is the first season for “In Treatment” that uses a Black, female therapist as the lead, as well as moving from New York to Los Angeles. This was addressed during a panel of the CTAM Television Critics Association Press Tour, in which I participated a few months ago.
HBO’s In Treatment Succeeds Despite Missteps in Long-Awaited Fourth Season

Those words, spoken by Dr. Brooke Lawrence (Uzo Aduba) in the fourth season of HBO’s In Treatment, serve as a kind of mission statement for the type of therapy on offer here, and perhaps equally may be a barometer of your tolerance for that part of the story. And it’s a big part, of course. This is a show about therapy, where each episode constitutes one session, and the obstacles and breakthroughs of the talk therapy process provide most of the narrative drama. Uzo Aduba has replaced Gabriel Byrne as the star therapist, and it’s a small miracle that the show has returned at all. The last episodes aired a decade ago, HBO canceled the series in 2011, and it should be said that while this is technically a continuation, there is no need to have watched the first three seasons in order to dive into the fourth. Still, the question remains: Is there a good reason to bring it back?
HBO Max’s ‘In Treatment’ Season 4 Trailer | Uzo Aduba Returns As The Empathetic Dr. Brooke Taylor!

HBO Max’s ‘In Treatment’ is returned with its fourth season and fans are excited to see it come back. Uzo Aduba returns as the observant Dr. Brooke Taylor and the trailer gives us a taste of what’s in store. It looks like Dr. Taylor may face the hardest challenge yet! While she’s helping all these people, she doesn’t entirely know what she’s doing and has no one looking out for her.
Uzo Aduba Reflects on Her Mother's Support and the Challenges of Making 'In Treatment' (Exclusive)

“It means everything, honestly,” Uzo Aduba tells ET about landing the first lead role of her TV career. After winning Emmys for her supporting performances on Orange Is the New Black and Mrs. America, the 40-year-old actress is now playing Dr. Brooke Taylor on HBO’s revival of In Treatment, the award-winning series about a therapist who runs a private practice out of their home.
‘In Treatment’ Trailer: Uzo Aduba Plays Therapist To A Reimagined Version Of HBO’s Hit Therapy Drama

As we’ve said in the past, “In Treatment” might not have been revered as it should be, but the HBO drama was extremely underrated and was a nice dramatic ballast to some of the more melodramatic and campy shows that were on HBO at the time (“True Blood“), etc. The series, about a therapist who sees patients, essentially and talks them through their problems also launched the career of Mia Wasikowska and reminded us again just how good Gabriel Byrne was/is (Melissa George was outstanding on the show too, but she’s seemingly only now returning from a hiatus from acting). Well, after a long time off, the Emmy-winning drama series IN TREATMENT will return for its fourth season on Sunday May 23 at 9pm ET.
‘In Treatment’ puts Uzo Aduba in the therapist’s chair, in a show tailor-made for the times

More than a decade after the original turned the lights off, “In Treatment” reopens as a series tailor-made for Covid protocols, with three-time Emmy winner Uzo Abuda sliding into the therapist’s chair once occupied by Gabriel Byrne. Featuring four rotating patients (the last again being “Physician, heal thyself”), it’s seemingly an ideal construct after a year where the world seemed to be going mad.
Exclusive: Joel Kinnaman Talks New Season of HBO’s ‘In Treatment’

The actor gave insight into his role with the highly anticipated new season. ‘In Treatment’ is back for another session. Ten years after it went off the air, the hit drama returns Sunday, May 23 at 9 pm EST with a new season. The revival follows Dr. Brooke Taylor (Uzo Aduba), a therapist who becomes intertwined in the complexities of her patients’ lives while bearing her own struggles. Season four revolves around modern, relevant themes of today including social justice issues and mental health awareness. It’s a major step from the reign of Gabriel Byrne as Paul Weston in the first three seasons.
HBO’s Pioneering ‘In Treatment’ Is Back for Another Therapy Session

The fourth season of In Treatment looks different. It’s not just a matter of who sits in the therapist’s chair, though the casting is both pointed and significant: Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor, a Black woman who cuts a very different figure than Gabriel Byrne’s Paul Weston, from the first three seasons, or Assi Dayan’s Re’uven Daga, from the Israeli original BeTipul. (In Treatment, which first ran from 2008 to 2010 on HBO, began as a close adaptation of BeTipul, which ran from 2005 to 2008 and spawned a slew of international remakes.) It’s the very space she occupies.
In Treatment’s Uzo Aduba Finally Brings Depth To The “Black Lady Therapist” Onscreen

The wise, all-knowing “Black Lady Therapist” is so prevalent on television — especially in the era of prestige TV — that the onscreen presence of a Black woman whose sole role is to help (mostly white) protagonists navigate the messiness of life has become a tired trope. Acclaimed shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Broad City, Mare Of Easttown and Never Have I Ever all feature Black women as depthless caricatures who dole out advice to the leads from their therapist chairs, while never getting their own backstories. In the new reimagining of HBO’s In Treatment, Uzo Aduba’s character is here to change that.
In Treatment Review: HBO's Revival Is a Quiet and Critical Examination of Our Own Humanity

Amid a cultural reckoning, pandemic, and declining mental health, it's quite felicitous that HBO revived its previously stalemated series, In Treatment, in which a therapist encourages sit-downs with clients to ask, well, how are they really doing -- with everything. But now in its fourth season -- more than 10 years after its third -- and helmed by new co-showrunners Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen, its most compelling self-confrontations are the ones its therapist is forced to have.
Stay Tuned: HBO’s revival of ‘In Treatment’ mostly works

There’s something for everyone this week from adult animated comedy, to music, art and sports documentaries to a Biblical treasure hunt. On the drama side, HBO brings back a series that offers plenty of emotional fireworks. Dispatches:Weekly TV news. Fox has given a straight to series order to “Accused,” a...
