Juventus have released their home kit for the 2021/22 season with the shirt paying homage to their tenth season at the Allianz Stadium. The Old Lady have rarely strayed from the black and white stripes that have become synonymous with the club over time, though some of their more recent designs have raised eyebrows - with 2019/20's effort in particular breaking away from the norm with just one block of white and one block of black separated by a pink strip.