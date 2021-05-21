newsbreak-logo
Indiana University to require vaccines for all students, faculty and staff

Indiana University will require its students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, joining a host of other colleges in the U.S. that have mandated the jab.

The requirement was announced Friday, with the school stipulating that people should plan to get their first dose of the vaccine no later than July 1.

Students and staff who refuse to get the vaccine will face punishments, according to the announcement.

Any staff member who refuses to get the vaccine will be fired from the university, and remote work will not be an option.

“For students, they will see their class registration cancelled, CrimsonCard access terminated, access to IU systems (Canvas, email, etc.) terminated, and will not be allowed to participate in any on campus activity,” the announcement states.

The full details for the exemption process will not be announced until June 15, but the school says exemptions will be “extremely limited.”

“Exemptions will be limited to a very narrow set of criteria, including medical exemptions with physician documentation, and documented religious exemptions,” according to the announcement.

Many schools have announced a coronavirus vaccination requirement. The University of Virginia also announced a vaccine requirement on Friday.

Currently, 60 percent of the adult U.S. population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

President Biden and his administration have set a goal to administer at least one shot to 70 percent of adults by July 4.

