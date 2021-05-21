newsbreak-logo
Review: Star Wars: The Bad Batch “Cornered”

By Caleb
bubbleblabber.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bad Batch has successfully fixed their crash landed ship, but now they’ve got even more problems: they’re running out of supplies and their ship’s code has an APB out on it. Tech can fix the second item, but they’ll have to land to make it happen. The crew lands...

www.bubbleblabber.com
Shopping/Film

Cool Stuff: New ‘Star Wars’ LEGO Set Builds ‘The Bad Batch’ Attack Shuttle

Now that Clone Force 99 is out there on new missions in the wake of The Clone Wars, it’s time for them to head into action with a new LEGO set of their own attack shuttle from Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new animated series from Disney+. Featuring minifigures of all five of the titular Clone Troopers, the 969-piece LEGO set is perfect for Star Wars fans of all ages. Check it out below.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg and Secret

It’s week three of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and this episode is called “Replacements,” a name that has a lot of meaning connected to this installment. Obviously it refers to human troops replacing the Bad Batch in the Imperial Army. It also could refer to Omega joining the Bad Batch as a replacement for Crosshair. And the team also has to find replacement parts for their ship.
Moviesboundingintocomics.com

Rumor: Lucasfilm Making Changes To The Bad Batch After Star Wars Activists Claimed The Show And Characters Are Racist

A new rumor claims that Lucasfilm will be making changes to The Bad Batch after a number of Star Wars activists claimed the show and characters are racist. Back on May 7th, Bounding Into Comics reported that Star Wars activists particularly those at Project Stardust and a Tumblr user named clonehub were demanding Lucasfilm “unWhiteWash The Bad Batch.”
TV & Videospunchdrunkcritics.com

Cinema Royale: Talking ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’, ‘Without Remorse’, Marvel’s Upcoming Slate, & More!

It’s Michael B. Jordan, Robot overlords and clone commandos! On the latest episode, the latest Tom Clancy thriller Without Remorse is the most badass Michael B. Jordan yet…right? We’ll talk about if this is the start of a new franchise for him. Plus, is Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines the best animated film since Into the Spider-Verse? Also, we’ve got the first episodes of Star Wars series The Bad Batch, and Marvel dropped a ton of news on their future, so we’ve gotta dig through that.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Funko Debuts New Star Wars Pops With The Bad Batch/Gaming Greats

Star Wars is back as Disney+ kicks off their brand new animated series, The Bad Batch. We are already two episodes in, and we can not get enough, and neither can Funko, and they have revealed The Bad Batch in Pop form. The whole Clone Force 99 team is back together again, with Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, Tech, and Echo are all ready for more missions. The newest character, Omega, will also be getting a Funko release but as a Target Exclusive. Each member of The Bad Batch comes to life with a great sculpt that shows off their own unique armor design. Each member of Clone Force 99 is set to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are all live here except Omega, who will hit Target stores this summer.
TV Serieslaughingplace.com

TV Recap – “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Episode 3 – “Replacements” Introduces New Soldiers to the Empire

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s regular recap of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+. The third episode of The Bad Batch, entitled “Replacements,” begins with the Havoc Marauder traveling through hyperspace. Hunter (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, as are all the members of the titular Bad Batch) brings Omega (Michelle Ang) a ration bar, and Wrecker gobbles one down as well, but Hunter says they have to conserve because rations are low. The clones also point out that some of the systems on the ship have been glitching since they left Saleucami and got shot up by the Empire. “Repairs would go faster if I had some help,” says Echo, but Tech is busy building a scanner to test the functionality of their inhibitor chips. Suddenly the ship drops out of hyperspace unexpectedly and hurtles toward a nearby moon. The team prepares for a crash landing. “We’re gonna die, we’re gonna die, we’re gonna… be fine,” murmurs Wrecker, trying not to alarm Omega too much.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Crosshair asserts his cruel command on Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Crosshair is beginning to get the picture: in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, family is the people that you can trust with your life. The last minutes of this week’s episode, titled “Replacements’’ because a Dave Filoni show just isn’t a Dave Filoni show without a bit of gut-punching brio, brings this picture into tighter focus for Crosshair, for Omega, for every member of Clone Force 99. And in true Bad Batch fashion, the sentiments largely go unsaid. For right now, the simmering emotions behind this feisty found family can be found in the fleeting looks certain characters give us at crucial moments—and, especially, in the series’ astonishing visual contrasts. That last warmly-lit sequence, where Omega is given her own room onboard the Marauder (by Wrecker, who even gives her his stuffed gundark, Lula!), was undercut by the starkness of Crosshair’s final appearance in the episode, where he gives the Batch’s old room on Kamino to his new foisted-upon family unit: an Imperial elite squad who doesn’t trust him one single bit.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Dives into the Post-Republic Transition to Stormtroopers in “Replacements”

When Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered last week, I had complaints that the fast-moving episode skimped questions about Crosshair’s state of mind under the influence of his clone brain chip. But the latest “Replacements” (directed by Nathaniel Villanueva and written by Matt Michnovetz) scratches dents into the issue and promises deeper explorations in the future. Plus, the episode proceeds to scan interesting territory that wasn’t previously explored, at least on Star Wars television: the post-Republic transition from clones to Stormtroopers. It also accentuates a personal transition for the Bad Batch: processing Crosshair’s absence and parenting their young clone charge Omega (Michelle Ang).
Movieswcregisteronline.com

‘The Bad Batch’ just quietly changed Star Wars history forever

“When gone am I, the last of the Jedi shall you be.” That’s what Yoda told Luke right before he died in Return of the Jedi. Since then, we’ve learned that what Yoda said was true, from a certain point of view. From a different point of view, Yoda doesn’t know how to count.
MoviesGizmodo

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Dives Headfirst Into the Cost of Loyalty

For a show about clones, sooner rather than later Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch was going to have to get into the idea of just how and why the newly-risen Empire would begin to replace the Republic’s legions with a different kind of soldier. But the Disney+ series’ third episode, for all the gains it makes towards starting that transition logistically, considers another question entirely: is loyalty earned or grown?
TV SeriesAsbury Park Press

The third ‘Bad Batch’ introduces an all-new ‘Star Wars’ monster

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The third episode of The Bad Batch squeezes a surprising amount of character work into its 24-minute runtime. While Echo fixes their shuttle and Tech works on a scanner to better understand the chips implanted in their heads, the Batch adjusts to life on the run—to having Crosshair gone and Omega as their newest, youngest member. On the other side of the galaxy, the fledgling Empire puts a new squad of conscripted soldiers to the test, with Crosshair as their leader, in order to see if Kamino’s cloning program has a future. The rest of the episode, then, is a kind of small-scale creature feature in which Omega takes on a trial of her own.
TV & VideosAnimation Magazine

Desirable Mutations: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Expands a Galactic Franchise

***This article was written for the June-July ’21 issue of Animation Magazine (No. 311)***. If you needed proof that the galaxy far, far away is a fully yielded universe capable of delivering a seemingly endless variety of exciting tales, then look no further than Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new animated successor series to Star Wars: The Clone Wars now streaming on Disney+.