The AT&T Byron Nelson has a new look this year as several big names look to play their way to next week's PGA Championship. After a two-year stint at Trinity Forest outside Dallas, the tournament has moved across town to TPC Craig Ranch. It's the first time that the venue has hosted a PGA Tour event, but the course has been home to Korn Ferry competition as well as previous stints of Q-School. It's one where several Texas products in the field like Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris have some experience, and 2019 Nelson winner Sung Kang is actually a member.