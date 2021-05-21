NHL Betting: Odds Favor Boston Bruins Over Washington Capitals In Game 4

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals hit the ice for Game 4 of their series at TD Garden on Friday night. Both teams went into the game with their strongest lineups. The Bruins came out flying in the first, regardless of the two penalties they took in the first six minutes. Their penalty kill put out the maximum effort and killed a too many men penalty and Charlie Coyle’s tripping minor. After 10 minutes of play, the Capitals led the scoring chances category 2-1. Going into the back end of the first, the Bruins found their legs and when the horn sounded after 20 minutes of play, the Bruins led in scoring chances (10-2) and high danger scoring chances (4-1). It was a strong first period in Game 4 for the Bruins, despite not scoring a goal.