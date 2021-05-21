Skywatchers: Super flower blood moon lunar eclipse is coming Wednesday

The new moon tends to be thought of as the most hopeful phase of the lunar cycle. That's because the new moon is an opportunity to shed your skin and embrace the prospect of something "new." What could be more hopeful than beginning a new journey? However, the prospect of starting over can often feel overwhelming and daunting. There may be so many things that you're holding onto, such as guilt, resentment, and bad habits that you're not ready to let go of. Even though the May 2021 new moon will be the worst for these zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — that doesn't mean the journey will be as difficult as the place you started from.