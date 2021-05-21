newsbreak-logo
Parishville, NY

Annette M. (Tyler) Evans, 51, of Parishville

By Submitted by funeral home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Annette M. (Tyler) Evans, 51, a resident of Charles Street, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, May 20, 2021 at her home. Annette was born on December 28, 1969 in Potsdam, the daughter of Sue (Bump) Tyler and the late David Tyler. She attended Colton-Pierrepont Central Schools, where she graduated in 1988. She continued her education at Onondaga Community College earning her degree in Dental Hygiene. Annette married Eric Evans, they were blessed with a daughter before their marriage ended in divorce.

