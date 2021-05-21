Chelsea to offer Tammy Abraham, Kepa Arrizabalaga in exchange for Harry Kane — reports

Harry Kane has made his intentions to leave Spurs quite clear, though with only a few potential suitors in this race, those intentions are far from guaranteed to be fulfilled. Chelsea are among those who could afford the 27-year-old’s transfer fee and wages, but remain firmly at the bottom of the pile in terms of likelihood thanks to the bitter rivalry between the two teams, not to mention the previous transfer history as well (Modric, Willian, etc.). Manchester City and Manchester United remain the two favorites, in that order, while non-Premier League options like PSG, Barcelona, or Real Madrid remain non-starters.