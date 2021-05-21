newsbreak-logo
Chelsea to offer Tammy Abraham, Kepa Arrizabalaga in exchange for Harry Kane — reports

Cover picture for the articleHarry Kane has made his intentions to leave Spurs quite clear, though with only a few potential suitors in this race, those intentions are far from guaranteed to be fulfilled. Chelsea are among those who could afford the 27-year-old’s transfer fee and wages, but remain firmly at the bottom of the pile in terms of likelihood thanks to the bitter rivalry between the two teams, not to mention the previous transfer history as well (Modric, Willian, etc.). Manchester City and Manchester United remain the two favorites, in that order, while non-Premier League options like PSG, Barcelona, or Real Madrid remain non-starters.

Aston Villa emerge as favourites after setting aside £40m to sign striker

Aston Villa have reportedly emerged as the favourites to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer after West Ham boss David Moyes ruled out a move. Villa, Wolves, Leicester and the Hammers are all in the running to land the England forward, who has struggled for game time since Thomas Tuchel took the Stamford Bridge reins from Frank Lampard. However, it would appear that chase is now down to just three.
David Moyes rules West Ham out of race for £40m Tammy Abraham

West Ham United manager David Moyes has ruled his side out of the race for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham if he is valued at £40m. The Blues are understood to have slapped that price tag on the head of Abraham, who has struggled for minutes under Thomas Tuchel and is set to enter the final two years of his contract this summer.
Moyes admits West Ham ‘ruled out’ of pursuit of unsettled Chelsea star

David Moyes has cast doubt on the chances of West Ham signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, claiming the striker may be out of their price range. Abraham may be on the lookout for a new club this summer after falling out of favour at Chelsea. He remains their top scorer with 12 goals this season but has barely featured since Thomas Tuchel took charge. With West Ham searching for a new striker, they could be the ideal match.
Pundit hints West Ham fear has led to Moyes transfer plan being blocked

West Ham’s owners may have stepped into block a move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham after raising concerns, one pundit claims. The Hammers face an interesting summer transfer window on a number of fronts. Boss David Moyes has outlined his desire to sign Jesse Lingard permanently after the Manchester United loanee’s stunning impact. However, a new striker could also be on the agenda after selling Sebastian Haller in January.
Moyes: West Ham Can’t Afford Tammy Abraham

David Moyes has ruled West Ham out of the running to sign Tammy Abraham. The Chelsea frontman is understood to be one of Moyes’ top summer targets as he attempts to bolster his strikeforce. But the Hammers boss says Abraham’s reported £40million price tag means the 23-year-old is well out...
David Moyes reacts to links with Tammy Abraham

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, and West Ham United are thought to be one of the potential suitors. The Hammers manager David Moyes has now claimed that the reported valuation of Abraham rules out any...