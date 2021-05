Target Corp. said it is planning to keep its strong sales momentum going by upping the ante on building out its logistics network over the next 24 months. The retailer, based in Minneapolis, reported another stellar quarter of sales Thursday, suggesting that the past year of growth could continue as pandemic fears ebb. Executives announced plans to accommodate increasing demand by adding more properties than they anticipated just months ago, including at least five experimental sortation centers, four distribution centers and 30 new stores.