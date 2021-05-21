newsbreak-logo
Effingham County, IL

Friday Police Blotter

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffingham Police arrested 47 year old Shane J. Bohn of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Shane was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 47 year old James N. Ullrich of Effingham for operating a bicycle on the roadway at night without front light, improper lane usage, disobeying a traffic control device, resisting a police officer, aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated flee or elude, and an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting. James was taken to the Effingham County jail.

