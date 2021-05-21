Officers Save Rohnert Park Man from Possible Fentanyl Overdose

A Rohnert Park man was saved from a possible fentanyl overdose after two officers administered Naloxone, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses. Two officers arrived at an apartment just after 8 AM Thursday morning where they found the 35-year-old man turning blue and barely breathing on the floor. After a roommate said he may have overdosed on fentanyl, one of the officers administered Naloxone or Narcan. The officers then put the man on his side and a short while later his breathing returned to normal and he regained consciousness. Emergency medical personnel arrived to continue patient care and transported the man to a local hospital. One of the witnesses of the event was a three year child and, as a result, a report was sent to Child Protective Services. The boy was placed safely in the care of his mother.