Football kits are an art form. They split opinions, some obsess over them and others couldn’t care less. Chelsea has had some of the most divisive kits over the course of the last few years with the 2020/21 third kit coming to mind. Ever since the Blues switched from Adidas to Nike following the 2016/17 title-winning campaign, fans have asked for something more creative than the bland home and away kits the American sportswear company debuted during Antonio Conte’s second season.