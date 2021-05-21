newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

35 Brilliant Pride Month Quotes Perfect for Your Next Post

By Lizz Schumer
goodhousekeeping.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you didn't 'gram it, did it even happen? We know that those of us who can't help documenting our every moment on social media already took a great picture (or 10). Now all you need is a quote to elevate your post with a caption that will have everyone hitting "like" faster than RuPaul can say, "You better work." This year, the LGBTQ+ community is celebrating Pride Month even louder and prouder than ever, after a year of living our truths in isolation.

www.goodhousekeeping.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Funny Quotes#Picture Books#Joy#Lgbtq#Culture Moments#Poignant Reflections#Empowering Messages#Movies#Express#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ArtsThrive Global

Perfect Planning Quotes

When we fail to plan obviously we are planning to fail.. Better plan ahead your days, weeks, months, year. Implement your plans, work accordingly and shine bright ever. Here are few planning quotes to motivate you to plan ahead in each and every aspects in your life. He who fails...
MinoritiesHarper's Bazaar

14 Nail Ideas for Pride Month (That Aren't All Rainbows)

Break out the biodegradable body glitter—Pride Month is upon us. The month-long celebration happens each year in June, and for 2021, we're not holding back any stops. That means rainbow outfits, technicolor makeup, and yes, Pride-inspired nails. Regardless of which LGBTQ+ flag you plan on waving, keep on scrolling to browse 14 manicure and nail art ideas that'll go with even the most colorful outfit.
MinoritiesFox17

Lego unveils new set to celebrate Pride Month

Lego on Thursday unveiled its newest set — a display that celebrates LGBTQ+ people for Pride Month. The new set is called "Everyone is Awesome," a name inspired by the song "Everything is Awesome" from "The Lego Movie." It features 11 mini figurines of different colors of the rainbow along with a rainbow-colored display.
InternetElite Daily

12 RM Quotes For IG Captions That'll Stop Your Followers In Their Tracks

RM has a way with words. The BTS band member writes many of the group's lyrics, so he knows his way around formulating meaningful messages. Impressively, he can even pen songs in multiple languages: Korean and English. As much as fans know him best for his poetic expression, he's also got a wicked sense of humor, and keeps ARMYs laughing with his jokes and lighthearted demeanor. RM inspires fans in more ways than one, and his words have made their way onto their social media profiles as well as their playlists. This list of BTS RM quotes for Instagram captions has something for every moment.
MinoritiesParents Magazine

Here's the Entertainment You Need to Celebrate Pride Month as a Family

It's been over half a century since the first Pride march in New York City, held on June 28, 1970, marked the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Every June since has presented Americans with an opportunity to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Sharing the tradition with your children, no matter their age, can send an incredibly important, heartfelt message of love, appreciation, and affirmation.
Minoritiesthenerdsofcolor

‘Love, Victor’ Returns Just In Time For Pride Month

Love, Victor season 2 returns just in time for Pride Month!. We last left season one with Victor (Michael Cimino) coming out in front of his entire family. We didn’t get to see his parents’ reaction, but now, we open season two with the aftermath of coming out. The popular teen dramedy returns with newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. Of course, being out in a small town comes with new challenges as Victor has to deal with his family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Hilson), and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji (George Sear). The rest of his friends are also dealing with their own problems that teenagers must deal with on the daily.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

We’re assembling a collection of readers’ LGBTQ+ love stories for Pride month. Send us yours!

June is Pride month, and to spread the joy, we’d like to showcase stories of love within the Seattle area’s LGBTQ+ community. Have the perfect meet-cute? Or a great first date? In under 500 words, tell us how you met your partner, spouse or significant other, and send in your story and a photo to dating@seattletimes.com by Friday, May 28. We may print your story in upcoming special Pride Month edition of our dating column, Seattle Dating Scene.
dbltap.com

Valorant Pride Cards Apparently Leaked for Pride Month

The leak from @ValorLeaks states that the cards will become available for redemption on June 3, which would be in line with the beginning of Pride Month. Generally, the fan reaction to the cards has been positive, and have praised Riot Games for being inclusive of all members of its community.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Glamour

The Perfect Summer Party Themes For Your Next Gathering

Choosing summer party themes might sound like overkill, but since most of us still feel off-kilter, socially, having a party theme can help take some of the guesswork out of the equation. For your guests, deciding what to wear might be one of the most daunting elements of summer party...
Minoritiesanbmedia.com

Teletubbies Launches Apparel Collection for Pride Month

This June for Pride Month, kids and family entertainment company WildBrain and GLAAD — the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization — are teaming up to launch a Teletubbies fashion collection for adult fans. Proceeds from sales of the collection will benefit GLAAD. The Teletubbies Pride Collection consists of 90s-inspired...
Moviessweetyhigh.com

Quotes From A.J. Finn's The Woman In the Window to Use as Your Next Instagram Caption

If you read A.J. Finn's The Woman In the Window, we're willing to bet you've been counting down the days for the movie version to be released. And guess what? It's finally here! Tomorrow, May 14, Netflix will release the long-awaited film. If you haven't heard of The Woman In the Window, basically, it's a very popular book that was made into a movie. With stars including Amy Adams, Anthony Mackle and Julianne Moore, this star-studded thriller of a film will leave you on the edge of your seat to the very end.
HealthRefinery29

Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss: How Memes Became A Cry For Help

After a year-plus inside, the time for “coming out” is finally here — though it’s not as clean a slate as we expected, nor is it as explosive a beginning as we had imagined. Instead, this spring, full of so many flowers, is seeing us stumble into yet another New Normal: We’re vaccinated, but wearing masks; we’re seeing people, but with caution; we’re traveling, but wary. So much has changed, but so much else has not; we want to trust that things are better, but our faith has been shaken, and if it’s misplaced, we stand to lose so much. People are starting to go out on dates again and shop for summer clothes that encourage our touch-starved skin to feel, if nothing else, the sun’s warmth.
MinoritiesPosted by
geekspin

Mattel celebrates Pride Month with a rainbow-themed UNO card deck

Mattel is marking this year’s Pride Month with a brand-new UNO card deck that celebrates the LGBTQ community. Officially called UNO Play with Pride, this latest version of the classic card game features a rainbow-themed design that will inspire players shout “UNO!” loud and proud when they’re down to their last card.
Chicago, ILclassicchicagomagazine.com

The Perfect Agent for Your Book

We are back with book publishing expert Virginia McCullough to continue an exploration of how we can bring those manuscripts out of our personal library and office cupboards and guide them into published books on the shelves of the Book Cellar, Powell’s, Quimby’s, 57th Street Books, The Book Table in Oak Park and other favorite bookstores in the Chicago area and around the nation.
WWEringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Calls Out Haters With Inspirational Post

Charlotte Flair is undeniably one of the top female WWE Superstars in the company right now. She is one of the most decorated Superstars in history, being a 13-time Women’s Champion. She also has her fair share of haters who constantly criticize her on social media and always seems to...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Strictly star says she'll continue raunchy routines

Strictly Come Dancing pro Nadiya Bychkova has vowed not to stop her fan favourite raunchy dance routines once she's back in the competition. The star was sidelined in the 2020 edition and didn't partner up with any celebrity, instead only performing in group numbers, with many fans of the BBC dance show speculating it was because of her reputation for flirting with contestants and staging risqué routines.
Fitnesspaleomg.com

The Human Struggle – Episode 200: PaleOMG Uncensored Podcast

Today on the podcast I’m talking about our new house situation, the current struggle I’m working through, and how we can begin to humanize everyone we come across, even the people on the internet. ________________. Don’t forget to check out my fitness programs on https://paleomg.teachable.com/ and use the special code...