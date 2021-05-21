35 Brilliant Pride Month Quotes Perfect for Your Next Post

After a year-plus inside, the time for “coming out” is finally here — though it’s not as clean a slate as we expected, nor is it as explosive a beginning as we had imagined. Instead, this spring, full of so many flowers, is seeing us stumble into yet another New Normal: We’re vaccinated, but wearing masks; we’re seeing people, but with caution; we’re traveling, but wary. So much has changed, but so much else has not; we want to trust that things are better, but our faith has been shaken, and if it’s misplaced, we stand to lose so much. People are starting to go out on dates again and shop for summer clothes that encourage our touch-starved skin to feel, if nothing else, the sun’s warmth.