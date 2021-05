Adidas has given this new colorway of the adidas Forum Low some unique features in order to help it stand out from the pack. The retro model from the three stripes starts off with a Cloud White leather construction all over the upper with tonal detailing seen on the laces, tongue, and inner liner. The unique details include the three stripes branding on the side panels which have been done in black with fringed red stitching running down the three stripes and more red stitching on the ankle wings. Down below an off-white rubber sole unit finishes off the look on this adidas Forum Low that will be releasing soo. Will you cop?