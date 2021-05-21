MSA’s Michael Cellucci Sends Verbal Commitment to Milligan for 2022-23
Michael Cellucci will join Milligan with Appalachian Conference top-8 times in the 500 free, 400 IM, 100/200 breast and 1650 free.