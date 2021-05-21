MSA’s Michael Cellucci Sends Verbal Commitment to Milligan for 2022-23

Katharina Wrede will bring her sprint prowess to the Hoosiers in 2022 and will have an immediate impact on both individual and relay events. Current photo via Katharina Wrede. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.