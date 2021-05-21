newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

MSA’s Michael Cellucci Sends Verbal Commitment to Milligan for 2022-23

By Anne Lepesant
swimswam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Cellucci will join Milligan with Appalachian Conference top-8 times in the 500 free, 400 IM, 100/200 breast and 1650 free. Current photo via Michael Cellucci. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msa#Swimming#Milligan College#Junior College#School Year#Msa#Weddington High School#Scy#200 400 Im#Pbs#Naia#Buffs#Fitterandfaster Com#Fft Social Instagram#Mocs#Matthews#Club#Athletes#Competitive Swimmers#Fitterandfaster Fft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
High Schoolswiowanewssource.com

NFHS to allow shot clock in basketball in 2022-23

NDIANAPOLIS, IN (May 12, 2021) — Beginning with the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school basketball games by state association adoption. A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved. A shot clock was among the topics discussed by the...
Illinois Stateswimswam.com

Winter Juniors Qualifier Jillian Wilson Sends Verbal Commitment to Illinois

Academy Bullets butterflyer Jillian Wilson has announced her intention to swim for the in-state Illini beginning in the fall of 2022. Current photo via Jillian Wilson. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Moraga, CAswimswam.com

Sprinter Amber van Meines (2022) Sends Verbal Pledge to Harvard

Amber van Meines, a Futures qualifier in the 50/100 free from Orinda Aquatics, has verbally committed to Harvard's class of 2026. Current photo via Amber van Meines. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Arizona StateCitizen Tribune

Five-star forward Maya Nnaji, Zeke's sister, verbally commits to Arizona Wildcats

May 10—The Nnaji family legacy at Arizona continues. Maya Nnaji, a five-star forward in the 2022 recruiting class, verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Monday morning with a six-and-a-half minute video on Instagram. She joins her brother, former UA star and 2020 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Zeke Nnaji, now a member of the Denver Nuggets, as members of the Nnaji family to play college basketball in Tucson.
Sportsswimswam.com

South Africa’s Mitchell Bone (2022) Verbally Commits to Greensboro College

Mitchell Bone from Johannesburg, RSA will bring ODAC-ready times to Greensboro College when he suits up for The Pride in the fall of 2022. Current photo via Deirdre Venter. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

NAG Relay Record-holder Tommy Park Verbally Commits to Yale (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Florida StateGatorsports.com

Florida's 2022 football recruiting class lands a commitment

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond of Buford High School in Georgia announced his commitment to Florida via a video on his Twitter account Sunday evening. The 6-foot, 175-pound three star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, becomes the sixth verbal commitment to the Gators' 2022 Class. Bond, who also plays defensive back and is on the Buford track team, picked the Gators over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Texas among others.
SwimInfo

Fighting Irish Land 2022 Verbal from Three-Time Ohio State Champion Tori Culotta

NEW COMMIT: The University of Notre Dame has scored a new verbal commitment for the 2022-23 season and beyond from U.S. Open qualifier Tori Culotta of Willoughby, Ohio. She will join Gretchen Lueking, Mary Codevilla, Renee Gillilan and Grace Brenneman as a member of the Fighting Irish’s Class of 2026.
Indiana Stateswimswam.com

German Sprinter Katharina Wrede Sends Verbal Commitment to Indiana for 2022-23

Katharina Wrede will bring her sprint prowess to the Hoosiers in 2022 and will have an immediate impact on both individual and relay events. Current photo via Katharina Wrede. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SoccerDigital Courier

TJCA’s Escalera commits to Limestone

AVONDALE — The Limestone University mens soccer team added a proven goal scorer on Friday afternoon as Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (TJCA) senior Johnattan Escalera signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his soccer career. “When I first went to the camp there, I knew I wanted to be...
High SchoolThe Manhattan Mercury

KSHSAA considering shot clock addition for 2022-23 basketball season

KSHSAA announced Wednesday that it will consider the implementation of a 35-second shot clock for basketball games beginning during the 2022-23 season. The announcement came after the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee passed a proposal for the 35-second timer on Monday. The NFHS deemed the rule a state adoption, which means each state can decide whether it wants to implement it.
Michigan Stateintermatwrestle.com

Southwestern Michigan to Add Men's Wrestling for 2022-23

In keeping with its ongoing mission of providing affordable, high-quality education, including the total college life experience, the Southwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees, during its regular meeting on May 12, unanimously authorized the SMC administration to revive four additional intercollegiate sports for Fall 2022: Men's and Women's Basketball, Women's Volleyball and Men's Wrestling.
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee adds commitment from 2022 tackle Brian Grant

On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers added their fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Brian Grant, an offensive tackle prospect out of Florida, gave the Volunteers their first offensive line commit of the class. Grant made the announcement with the following tweet. The 6-8, 270 pound prospect is currently...
Wisconsin Stateswimswam.com

WIAA D1 100 Back Champ Michael Long Remains In-state with Verbal to Wisconsin

Elmbrook Swim Club backstroker Michael Long, who won the WIAA D1 state title in the 100 back in February, will swim for Wisconsin in 2022-23. Current photo via Michael Long. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.