newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County in ‘Exceptional Drought’ Classification

ksro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of Sonoma County is under the “exceptional drought” designation from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The new map published Thursday shows nearly all of the county within the worst of the five classifications of drought. News of this comes as reservoir levels continue falling with Lake Sonoma at 59-percent capacity and Lake Mendocino at 41-percent. Also listed under the “exceptional drought” label are all or parts of Mendocino, Lake, Napa and Marin counties. The last time the region was in this category was in 2014 but that came in July of that year, not May.

www.ksro.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Lake Sonoma#The U S Drought Monitor#Marin Counties#Lake Mendocino#Reservoir Levels#July#59 Percent Capacity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

KRCB expands its reach with 104.9 FM

On Friday, May 14, Sonoma County’s public radio station KRCB FM began broadcasting on a new frequency: 104.9 FM. “We are now truly Sonoma County’s NPR Station,” said Northern California Media’s President and CEO Darren LaShelle. “With this expanded coverage, we aim to serve everyone in the county, highlighting established and emerging Sonoma County musicians and providing more news coverage of local politics, issues, and fire season breaking news.”
Windsor, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Heavy storm brings lightning, hail, rain to Lake, Mendocino counties

A strong storm system Saturday brought lightning, hail and rain to west central Lake County, then headed south through Mendocino County and fizzled out in Sonoma County. The lightning started several small fires in the Ukiah and Willits areas, Cal Fire said. Cloverdale residents reported some drizzle from the storm,...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Golis: Ready or not, here comes another long, hot summer

Here comes summer and another season of uncertainty. This time we’re being asked to manage a history-making drought and the threat from catastrophic wildfires. I know. There’s nothing cheery or uplifting about this latest convergence of bad news. If it would help, I would tell you this summer will be...
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
Sonoma, CAsonomacity.org

CAL FIRE Announces Ban on All Outdoor Burning Beginning May 10th

The following is a press release from the County of Sonoma. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) has announced the enactment of a burn suspension, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, which bans all outdoor burning. According to CAL FIRE, California is entering its...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

PD Editorial: Clearing a path for cannabis farms in Sonoma County

There isn’t much middle ground to be found in a smoldering argument over Sonoma County’s rules for commercial cannabis farming. Many residents in the county’s rural enclaves don’t want cannabis fields anywhere near their homes. Growers counter that it’s time to start treating the once-outlawed plant as just another crop in a county with a long tradition of farming.
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

State and County Decline to Act on Finance Complaint in Ravitch Recall

A complaint on campaign spending for the recall of Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch will not be acted on. Ravitch raised concerns around the fundraising efforts of local developer Bill Gallaher saying that he has violated a county ordinance capping individual contributions to a recall campaign at 3,350 dollars. However, the California Attorney General’s Office and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have chosen not to get involved. The state cites a lack of authority for local civil ordinances and the county says that the ordinance calls for investigations to be done through the County DA’s Office. However, county counsel has previously stated to the Press Democrat that Gallaher’s spending “clearly violates Sonoma’s local campaign contribution limits.“ So far, Gallaher has contributed nearly $800,000 dollars towards the recall of Ravitch. As of the latest campaign finance reports, Gallaher is the sole contributor to the recall campaign.
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County tourism took $1 billion hit last year; summer prospects bright

As the start of the traditional summer tourist season nears with Memorial Day weekend, the local hospitality sector has high hopes for the second half of the year. As the coronavirus pandemic fades and people are making travel plans, hoteliers and restaurant owners are eager to look forward and put last year’s struggles and financial losses behind them.
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

New final environmental impact review available for Elnoka development

Along-anticipated Final Environment Impact Report (FEIR) was released by Santa Rosa planners at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 1, starting the clock ticking on a public comment period. The public has until June 10 to digest the 726page document and submit their comments. All written comments received will be made public at least 10 days before the FEIR is considered for certification.
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

County undertaking major review, overhaul of homeless services

Los Guilicos Transitional Village functioning, more shelters sought countywide. Homelessness is a huge issue with multiple roots and seemingly endless demands on government and private resources. There are no simple solutions, no single way to cope with the physical, emotional, spiritual, and social damage caused when hundreds of thousands of people in America have no permanent residence or access to basic hygiene and shelter. And that’s just a best guesstimate by the federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) department from 2020. California has over 150,000 homeless people, and Sonoma County numbers hover just under 3,000. Given the nature of the problem, head counts are suspect and subject to who is visible when the counters come by.
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

‘Good fire’ revival: How controlled burns in Sonoma County aim to curb risk of catastrophic wildfires

Che Casul, a seventh-generation Sonoma County rancher, badly wanted to see his woods on fire. With three others, he walked along the edge of a 33-acre patch of oak woodlands on his family’s Bodega Highway ranch. They carried drip torches filled with diesel fuel and gasoline. As they paced their way through the forest, they released small flaming droplets meant to coalesce into a wider curtain of flames creeping along the earthen floor — a prescribed fire.
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

Local Tourism Revenue Cut in Half During Pandemic

As expected, the Sonoma County tourism industry took a large hit in 2020. A new study from the economic consulting firm Dean Runyan Associates in Portland suggests that tourism spending in the county was cut in half from $2.2-billion in 2019 to $1.1-billion in 2020. On top of that, tourist tax revenues for local governments fell $112-million and average per visitor spending was slashed in half to $1,037. However, businesses that spoke with the Press Democrat report they are hopeful that things will turn around in the second half of 2021. Current occupancy rates for the local hotel industry are at about 60-percent.