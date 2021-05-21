Sonoma County in ‘Exceptional Drought’ Classification
Most of Sonoma County is under the “exceptional drought” designation from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The new map published Thursday shows nearly all of the county within the worst of the five classifications of drought. News of this comes as reservoir levels continue falling with Lake Sonoma at 59-percent capacity and Lake Mendocino at 41-percent. Also listed under the “exceptional drought” label are all or parts of Mendocino, Lake, Napa and Marin counties. The last time the region was in this category was in 2014 but that came in July of that year, not May.www.ksro.com